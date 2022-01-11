Pig Heart In Human Transplant Happens In Baltimore; Michelle Obama Has a Plan; & Maya Angelou Is On Money.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

In a medical first, a man with terminal heart disease gets a transplant of genetically modified pig heart

Baltimore is in the history books again as the location of this first of its kind medical procedure. Surgeons at the University of Maryland have transplanted a genetically modified pig heart into a human for the very first time.

The 57 year old man from Maryland who received the pig heart is doing well even three days after the surgery.

According University of Maryland Medicine said in a news release David Bennett had terminal heart disease, and the pig heart was “the only currently available option, after he was deemed ineligible for a conventional heart transplant or an artificial heart pump after reviews of his medical records.

Bennett said before the surgery, “It was either die or do this transplant. I want to live. I know it’s a shot in the dark, but it’s my last choice.”

one of the surgeons said “There are simply not enough donor human hearts available to meet the long list of potential recipients,” and “We are proceeding cautiously, but we are also optimistic that this first-in-the-world surgery will provide an important new option for patients in the future.”

Michelle Obama announces plan to register 1 million new voters

One of the most respected and adored women in this country and across the globe Michelle Obama announced that she has a new plan. She will use her mainstream notoriety to motivate communities across America to register more than a million new voters and organize at least 100,000 Americans to contact their senators and encourage them to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

She took to Twitter over the weekend saying that “In 2020, millions made their voices heard at the polls, “But now, folks who oppose that progress are making it harder to vote. That’s why I’m asking you to join @WhenWeAllVote and 30 other organizations to turn out more voters and urge Congress to pass voting rights legislation.”

Obama wrote, “As John Lewis said, ‘Democracy is not a state. It is an act.’ And protecting it requires all of us.” She called on community leaders, organizations, businesses and all Americans to join efforts to protect voting rights in what she calls a “critical moment for our history and the future of our country.”

We have to continue to be diligent when it comes to voting, more so now than ever before.

Maya Angelou becomes first Black woman to appear on a US quarter

Maya Angelou is a poet, an activist, an author,a trailbalzer and much more. And now shw is the first African American woman to be featured on the U.S. quarter.

The quarter features an image of Angelou with her arms uplifted, a bird in flight and a rising sun behind her, with a portrait of George Washington on the “heads” side. The US Mint said the image of Angelou was “inspired by her poetry and symbolic of the way she lived”.

The feature honors trailblazing women for their achievements as a part of the U.S. Mint’s American Women Quarters program.

