New Income Boost For Black Women In Georgia; A Pastor Wipes His Spit On A Church Member’s Face; & A Baltimore Fire Displaces 20+ Residents.

Black Women in Georgia to Receive $850 a Month in Guaranteed Income to Fight Racial

Wealth Gap

There are so many factors that contribute to the wealth gap in this nation and for African American women it is even more difficult to close. Here is a stat that proves it. According to The Labor Department the overall unemployment rate dropped to 3.9% from 4.2% in November. But, the unemployment rate for Black women increased to 6.2% from 4.9%.

Well in Georgia some African American women will be getting some help with one of the biggest guaranteed income initiatives in the country. The Georgia Resilience and Opportunity Fund program, called “In Her Hands” will provide $850 per month payments to 650 African American women for two years to help close the wealth gap.

One community advocate said she expects to see the effects of the income boost almost instantaneously.

I know that money will help but we need to get financially literate to acquire generational wealth.

Pastor touches man in an unholy way during sermon (video)

There are a lot of videos that go viral some of them silly, funny, crazy, and then you have something like this which is just disgusting. During a sermon pastor Mike Todd from Tulsa Oklahoma was talking to his congregation about God’s vision and how it might not be the way you see it manifesting in your life. To illustrate his point,he asked a member of his church to join him on stage. Then he spit in his hand, twice I mean a good hack spit enough that he could swirl it around in his hand and said, “Receiving vision from God might get nasty.” Then he proceeds to take some spit from his hand and wiped it across the members eyes then he just rubbed his handful of spit all across this mans face. i mean spit was dripping from the that hand full of spit and He then mushes the spit into the member’s face and wipes it across his eyes.

Just nasty…uggh! well i tell you what that’s one way to get your church noticed.

Fire displaces more than 20 residents of Reisterstown apartment building

There are 20 Baltimore residents who are getting help from the Red Cross after being displaced following a fire in their apartment building. Fire officials said firefighters were called around 8:17 p.m. Monday to the unit block of Brookebury Drive, where there were heavy fire conditions at an apartment building. They also said there were no injuries and the fire is under investigation.

your home on fire is always a scary thing and I’m glad everyone is OK.

and that is whats happening today inside the Buzz…

