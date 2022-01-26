Former Baltimroe Mayor Pugh Out Of Prison; Smuggling Humans In Coffin To U.S.; & Baltimore Business Owners Rally at City Hall

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh released from prison

In some breaking news today. Our former Mayor Catherine Pugh is being released from federal prison. You might remember Pugh was sentenced on fraud and tax evasion charges for using fraudulent book sales to funnel illegal donations to her campaign and evade taxes in 2020.

11 news reported that according to on line record of Bureau of Prisons Pugh is being released 12 months earlier than her previous release date.

She was sentenced to three years in prison and three years probation. The details of the release have not been disclosed.

Man Admits He Tried to Smuggle 2 Men Into U.S. in a Coffin

people from all over are always trying to come over to America by any means necessary. They will try anything, like these two men who were caught by border patrol trying to smuggle another two men into the U.S. from mexico.

The two drivers arrived at the border checkpoint and had a coffin draped with an American flag in their vehicle. But unfortunately for them the border patrol officers were military veterans and they thought something was up.

according to the complaint, when asked what they were hauling in the van, one guy said “Dead guy, Navy guy.” So they inspected the coffin and “immediately noticed a rusty and dented coffin” and saw that an American flag had been “crudely taped” onto the coffin, reinforced with clear packaging tape and a zip tie on a corner.

They brought out the dogs and found two men alive in the coffin.

One of the men found in the coffin told the authorities that he had agreed to pay a total of $6,000 to reach San Antonio. Well for the driver ends up being a bad deal because he could face up to five years in a federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

You gotta look at risk vs reward.

Owners from other Baltimore business districts join effort to oppose early closing time for The Block

Now bringing it back in town.

There is a state proposal to try and close the block in Baltimore at 10 pm instead of the current time of 2:00 am, in an effort to try and help with increase criminal activity happening in that area according to police.

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson, the sponsor of this legislation, said he thinks the earlier “last call” time would reduce crime while freeing police to patrol other areas of the city.

And this bill would be for every business on the block that has a liquor and adult entertainment license .

Well yesterday the business owners of the block rallied at City Hall in oppose to this new bill. And they want to meet with local and state lawmakers who are pushing the proposal before the bill moves forward.

They also say authorities are exaggerating how much violence occurs in the downtown adult entertainment district compared to other areas of the city.

We’ll see what happens next.

and that is whats happening today inside the Buzz…

