No Heart For The Unvaxxed; Hyattsville, MD Mayor Suicide; & Baltimore Lands On A Not Good Top Ten List

Man removed from heart transplant list for being unvaccinated gets emergency pump

As this pandemic continues so does the struggle between the vaccinated and un-vaccinated. And now it seems that being un-vaccinated can cost you a new heart. In Boston a 31 year old man was taken off the heart transplant list because he refused to get the covid-19 vaccine.

The man was first on the list to receive a new heart and went through the whole process up until when they asked him to take the vaccine. When he rejected it, he was told that he was ineligible for the transplant because of his vaccination status.

So instead of a new heart, they performed emergency surgery and put a mechanical heart pump instead, which is called a left ventricular assist device — that should keep him alive for up to five years.

According to the National transplant associations they recommend the COVID-19 vaccines before transplants because after a transplant, the patient’s immune system can become compromised from medications necessary to keep the organ and the patient alive, making the individual at risk for severe illness and death if they become infected with COVID-19.

What would you do?

Mayor of city near D.C. found dead from suspected suicide

There is some sad news coming from our neighbors to the south in PG County. As the Mayor of Hyattsville, MD is dead from an apparent suicide.

post on the official website for Hyattsville said “It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Hyattsville Mayor Kevin Ward passed away on, January 25, from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “Mayor Ward was a valued and trusted leader and a fierce advocate for all the people of Hyattsville. We are heartbroken at this loss and extend our deepest sympathy to his family.”

According to WJLA , United States Park Police officers found Ward’s body in Fort Marcy, a park in McLean, Virginia.

Ward leaves behind a husband and two sons.

And that’s why addressing your mental health is so very important. And check on your friends and loved ones.

The top 10 cities with highest increase in homicide rates will surprise you

Covid-19 cases aren’t the only thing spiking in this country, so is violence. Homicides are up an average of 37% in U.S. cities between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2021.

There’s a new report from Wallet hub on the Cities With the Highest Increase in Homicide Rates During COVID . And believe it or not the DMV holds three of the top 6 spots.

If you are wondering where our city falls on that list…we are ranked just outside the top 5 at number 6.

As for who hold the number one spot, that honor goes to the wonderful city of Memphis, TN. Followed by New Orleans, Cincinatti, Washington D.C., Norfolk, Virginia.

Stay safe afmily.

and that is whats happening today inside the Buzz…

