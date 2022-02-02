Fox Anchor Goes In On Baltimore; Casino Winner Followed Home & Killed; Whoopi Gets Suspended

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Tucker Carlson’s Racist Attack On Baltimore Torn To Shreds On Twitter

This guy on Fox news Tucker Carlson has a lot to say about Baltimore on his show. He said “Whatever you do, don’t go to Baltimore,”

“Baltimore is a major American city. It’s only about 40 miles from where (White House press secretary) Jen Psaki lives,”

“It’s one of the worst places in the Western Hemisphere, it’s a little bit of Haiti in the mid-Atlantic. Baltimore is exactly what happens when you apply Jen Psaki’s ideas to governing.” The caption beneath Carlson read: “Hellscape just 40 miles from the nation’s capital.”

Now he’s getting backlash for his comments which people are saying are filled with prejudice and racism comparing issues in the Baltimore to Haiti.

Look i love Haiti and i love this city both are filled with a lot of culture also strong resilient African people who are battling all kinds of socio-economical challenges. Ultimately I love our people no matter what part of the globe we reside….

and that’s exactly why I started this initiative Bmore for Bmore so we can start doing more to help ourselves.

#BmoreForBmore

Baltimore man shot and killed inside home, wife says followed home from casino

Now we do know we have a lot of issues in our city especially when you hear stories like this.

Clarence Buckner, a 66 year old man came home from a big night of winning at the horseshoe casino only to go home get robbed, shot and killed.

Mrs. Buckner said she opened the door to get the mail. That’s when a man holding a gun, forced his way inside the home.”He came in told my husband he followed him home from the casino, he knew what he had and that was it. He told my husband he had 20 seconds to give him everything he had or he was going to kill his wife,”

There was a struggle. The wife managed to slip out to a neighbor’s home and called 911. But then she says, she ran back to her home after hearing a gunshot. Once inside the home, she found her husband on the floor. He died later at the hospital and the suspect got away.

Mayor Brandon Scott said “We will not stop, and I know the men and women of the Baltimore police department continue to work hard every day with that one focus and that’s to bring people to justice, get (killers) off the street.”

ABC suspends ‘The View’ host Whoopi Goldberg for saying Holocaust ‘not about race’

Whoopi Goldberg got suspended!.

This week Whoopi Goldberg made some comments on her show The View during a discussion on race and holocaust. She said the Holocaust was not about race , “It’s not. It’s about man’s inhumanity to other man.”

A comment she came out and apologized for but it seems like that was not enough. The president of ABC In a statement said her comments were “wrong and hurtful,”

and went on to say “While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments, “The entire ABC News organization stand in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.”

As of right now Whoopi is on timeout.

…well that is whats happening today inside the Buzz.

Also On Magic 95.9: