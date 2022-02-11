Today In Black History

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

HAPPY BLACK HISTORY MONTH.

We continue to celebrate our culture, legacy, and African ancestry, we continue to lift up those that made a difference for us today and our current history makers, and those yet to come.

On this day in black history on February 11th 1990 Nelson Mandela was released from prison after serving 27 years. A leader of the movement for democracy in South Africa and a champion in the fight to end apartheid.

In 1961, he was arrested for treason, and was acquitted but then he was arrested again in 1962 , this time for illegally leaving the country and he was then convicted and sentenced to five years at Robben Island Prison. He found himself back in court again on trial again in 1964 on charges of sabotage. In June 1964, he was convicted along with several other ANC leaders and sentenced to life in prison.

Mandela showed so much strength and determination, his spirit would not be broken. It is said that he spent the first 18 years of his sentence in a small cell that didn’t have a bed or plumbing and he was forced to do hard labor. He wasn’t really allowed to communicate with anyone being allowed to only receive and write 1 letter every 6 months.

Today we celebrate the legend and his strength and fight for our people in Africa and across the world.

