Baltimore Sun Editorial Apology; Why No Lauryn Hill Sophmore Album; & Idris Elba Focusing On Career Change.

Baltimore Sun Apologizes For Years Of Upholding Structural Racism In Its Coverage

Charm City’s major newspaper publication is the Baltimore Sun. It was founded by pro-slavery and pro-segregationist and has been around for 185 years, thats a long time. And over that time there have been many stories about the African Aamerican community, and many of them were not favorable.

Recently the Sun put out an editorial apologizing for having, “sharpened, preserved and furthered the structural racism that still subjugates Black Marylanders in our communities today.”

The editorial mentioned a few moments like its classified ads dated from 1837 about the selling of enslaved Africans and offers of rewards for those who escaped their bondage. Also the fact that its first African american reporter wasn’t hired until 1950.

It also went on to say “We know we need to do better and are committed to doing so.”

Ms. Lauryn Hill Explains Why There Was No ‘Miseducation’ Follow-Up

So we all know Lauryn Hill and we definitely remember her debut album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. So many hits and classics just one of those special projects that we still enjoy today and will for a long time. Well Lauryn recently spoke on why she did not do a follow up album after having all that success.

She said “With ‘The Miseducation,’ there was no precedent. I was, for the most part, free to explore, experiment, and express. After ‘The Miseducation,’ there were scores of tentacled obstructionists, politics, repressing agendas, unrealistic expectations, and saboteurs EVERYWHERE.”

“People had included me in their own narratives of their successes as it pertained to my album, and if this contradicted my experience, I was considered an enemy.”

“I wrote an album about systemic racism and how it represses and stunts growth and harms before this was something this generation openly talked about. I was called crazy. Now…over a decade later, we hear this as part of the mainstream chorus. OK, so chalk some of it up to leadership and how that works — I was clearly ahead, but you also have to acknowledge the blatant denial that went down with that.”

Idris Elba reveals plan to focus on music and ‘lean away’ from acting work

So we know Idris Elba the actor, but he’s been doing his thing on the music side of the entertainment industry as a dj, and even an artist. Well now it looks like he’s mad e a decision to focus on one a little more than the others. Can yo gues swhich one?

Well he told Vanity fair that he plans on fully leaning into his music career after decades of almost solely focusing on acting.

As for his fans and his music he said he is ready for whatever reception he may get from his fans and the public when the music is released, saying, “Some will love it and some will hate it.”

So get ready for more Idris just not like your’e use to.

