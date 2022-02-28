African Refugees From Ukraine Met Wit Resistance; Samuel Jackson Talks Voting Rights; & NAACP Image Award Big Winners

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Ukraine conflict: Nigerian outrage at treatment of students at Poland border

The big news in the world right now is the Russian invasion of Ukraine and everything happening with that. But there is also news coming out of the Ukraine of racism in full display.

It seems many people are trying to get to safe zones and other areas, even Africans. But there has been videos surfacing of some Africans and other people of color not being allowed to board trains and actually being pushed off and even having weapons drawn on them while trying to get to the Ukriane Polish border. Many of those Africans are students and some say weapons were even drawn on them.

One man trying to get to the order at Poland told the BBC that border staff told him they were “not tending to Africans”. he went on to say “We’ve been chased back, we’ve been hit with police armed with sticks.”

Another man trying to board the train said “he was told only Ukrainians would be allowed on board.”

Even in times like this racism still exists

Samuel L. Jackson calls for voting rights in NAACP Image Awards speech

I know we had a big weekend with the CIAA tournament and events here in town but there was another big award show that took place as well, the 53rd NAACP image Awards.

Gotta give a big shout to Samuel Jackson who was honored at this years event with The Chairman’s Award. Now some may not know but before his acting career he was a big time civil rights activist and during his acceptance speech he took that opportunity to speak on voting rights.

He said “I’ve been fortunate enough to grow up in a lot of different eras, where I had the opportunity to use my voice, my legs, my body to fight for things that were right.” from civil rights, to the Vietnam War, to a lot of other things that needed fixing and changing.

We got it done. The most important thing being the Voting Rights Act.”

NAACP Image Awards 2022 Full Winners List: ‘The Harder They Fall,’ Jennifer Hudson and

Will Smith Take Top Honors

now since we’re talking NAACP Image Awards let’s mention some of the big winners of the night. Congrats to Jennifer Hudson who took home both the Entertainer of the Year and Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture awards.

Will Smith won for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture, for his role in King Richard

And Outstanding Motion Picture went to the movie “ The Harder They Fall ” beating other films such as “Judas and the Black Messiah” / “King Richard” / “Respect” / and

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

check out the full list of the 53rd NAACP Image Awards

and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz

