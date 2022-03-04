Trademark Beef – Morris Day Vs The Prince Estate;

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Morris Day Claims the Prince Estate Barred Him From Using the Time Band Name,

Revealing Trademark Dispute

So there seems to be a disagreement with Morris Day & The Time and the Prince estate.

Morris day posted on IG “I’ve given 40 years of my life building up a name and legacy that Prince and I came up with. A name that while he was alive, he had no problem with me using. I literally put my blood, sweat, and tears into bringing value to that name. In fact, he booked me on several tours, and many jam packed nights at Paisley Park, under the name Morris Day & The Time. Not once ever saying to me that I couldn’t use that name configuration.

“However, now that Prince is no longer with us, suddenly, the people who control his multi million dollar estate want to rewrite history by taking my name away from me, thus impacting how I feed my family. So as of now, per the Prince Estate, [I] can no longer use Morris Day & The Time in any capacity.”

Well the Prince Estate has responded and they said in a statement they were surprised and disappointed to see his recent post,”

“The Estate is open to working proactively with Morris to resolve this matter. However, the information that he shared is not entirely accurate.”

We’ll see what happens next.

Swizz Beatz, Timbaland & Lena Waithe Team For Amazon Documentary ‘Gifted & Black’

Following The Journey Of Verzuz

The Verzuz platform has provided us with some great moments in music especially during the pandemic and has given artists opportunities to showcase their stuff and fans something special to enjoy. Now we are going to get a more in depth story about verzuz, as Swizz Beats and Timbaland have teamed up with Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe to produce a full length documentary called “gifted & Black” for Prime Video.

Lena said “I’m grateful to Swizz and Tim for trusting us with something so historic,” said Waithe on behalf of Hillman Grad Productions. “Verzuz is more than just two artists going song-for-song. It’s a testament to the power of Black people. It’s the joyful celebration of legacy that we all needed. With this documentary, we’re excited to take audiences behind the scenes of this global phenomenon, while also paying tribute to the artists that shaped us.

Should be good.

Old Bay vodka will soon be available in Maryland, Delaware

Here in town we know that Old bay seasoning is very popular and used for a lot of things. Even recently old Bay has been getting fused with some other products like the old bay hot sauce that came out not too long ago. But it is mostly been related to food and eating,

Well now get ready for another old bay inspired product, get ready for Old Bay flavored Vodka.

Old Bay announced there new vodka as “Maryland-made with the iconic taste you love.” The project started back in 2019 and is now ready to hit the shelves and will be available in liquor stores and restaurants across Maryland and Delaware some time this month.

What else will we do with Old bay…. Old Bay coffee, old bay milkshakes, old bay water, old bay kool aid, old bay soda, old bay juice, old bay ice cream,

and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz…

