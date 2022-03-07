WNBA Star Locked Up Abroad; Chicago’s Mayor Is Getting Sued; & Star From Show “Good Times” Passes Away.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

U.S. Secretary of State responds to Russia’s detainment of Brittney Griner

So WNBA star Brittney Griner has been arrested and is being detained in Russia. It happened last month when Russian authorities searched her luggage at an airport in Moscow and found vape cartridges with hashish oil or cannabis oil.

The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on the situation and said “Whenever an American is detained anywhere in the world, we of course stand ready to provide every possible assistance, and that includes in Russia.”

And with everything going on right now with Russia, a former top Pentagon official told Yahoo Sports , that she’s concerned Russia may view Griner as a “high-profile hostage” who could serve as a valuable bargaining chip.

Another concern is the recent Americans who have been detained and sentenced to extreme sentences and the fear is the same could happen here. If convicted, Griner faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The U.S. Secretary of State went on to say “We have an embassy team that’s working on the cases of other Americans who are detained in Russia. We’re doing everything we can to see to it that their rights are upheld and respected.”

CHICAGO MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT SUED FOR DEFAMATION OVER REPORTEDLY MAKING OBSCENE REMARKS

OBSCENE REMARKS

Chicago’s mayor Lori Lightfoot one of the few African American Women mayors in this country has made many headlines over her term but in this one she is getting sued for defamation.

According to the lawsuit during a heated discussion over the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue, Lightfoot allegedly used obscene language to berate attorneys.

Sating “You make some kind of secret agreement with Italians, what you are doing, you are out there measuring your d— with the Italians seeing whose got the biggest d—, you are out there stroking your d—- over the Columbus statue, I am trying to keep Chicago Police officers from being shot and you are trying to get them shot. My d— is bigger than yours and the Italians, I have the biggest d— in Chicago.”

In response the mayor released a statement saying “While I will continue my practice of not commenting on the specific claims alleged in pending litigation, I feel compelled to state that the deeply offensive and ridiculous claims are wholly lacking in merit, and I welcome the opportunity to prove that fact in court. Furthermore, to be clear, I never have and never will harbor any animus toward Italians or Italian Americans.”

We’ll see how that turns out.

Johnny Brown, Who Played Nathan Bookman on ‘Good Times,’ Passes Away at 84

In some sad news we lost another TV icon, Johnny Brown, who was popularly known for his role as Nathan Bookman on the hit show Good Times has passed away at the age of 84.

His daughter confirmed it on Instagram and wrote “Our family is devastated. Devastated. Devastated. Beyond heartbroken. Barely able to breathe, “We respectfully ask for privacy at this time because we need a minute to process the unthinkable. To articulate the depths of profound sadness.”

She went on to say “He was literally snatched out of our lives. It’s not real for us yet. So there will be more to say but not now. Dad was the absolute best. We love him so very much.”

No cause of death was mentioned.

Blessings and strength to his family and loved ones.

