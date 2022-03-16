A Muslim Super Hero; Mike Tyson Ear Shaped Gummies; & Some MD State Jobs Won’t Require A $ year Degree.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

First ‘Ms. Marvel’ trailer reveals Marvel’s first Muslim superhero: ‘Well done, Marvel’

Marvel universe is getting in to the diversity game and are ready to something they haven’t done before. Get ready for the next Marvel installment their first Muslim superhero, Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. Marvel just premiered the new trailer for their new superhero which will be coming to Disney Plus.

Ms. Marvel’s character will be played by played by Pakistani-Canadian actress, Iman Vellani.

The original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on @DisneyPlus

Another brown skin superhero, and a woman. I love it.

Mike Tyson’s Cannabis Company Announces Launch of Ear-Shaped Weed Gummies ‘Mike

Bites’

So iron mike Tyson will always be known as one of the greatest boxers and heavyweight champs of all time but he will also be remembered for that one fight in 1997 where he bit off a piece of Evander Holyfield’s ear and then spat it out in the ring.

And although that happened almost 25 years later it doesn’t mean you can’t still capitalize on the infamous moment. And that is exactly what Mike is doing, he just launched Mike Bites, ear shaped weed gummies.

Yes, Mike’s cannabis company will be selling the ear shaped gummies, which actually come with a bite size chunk of the ear missing, at dispensaries in Massachusetts, California, and Nevada.

and of course Mike is in full support of his new product he posted on IG with the caption “These ears actually taste good.

Thousands Of State Jobs No Longer Require A College Degree Under Maryland Initiative

Back in town Governor Larry Hogan made a big announcement that will affect a lot of folks trying to gain employment with the state. In his new new workforce development initiative there will be thousands of jobs that will no longer require a four year college degree.

The governor said “It is more important than ever that we work together to find new ways to build a steady pipeline of talented, well-trained skilled workers for the jobs of the future,” Hogan said. “That means pursuing bold, innovative ideas and being committed to leaving no skilled workers behind.”

He also said Maryland is the first state to formally eliminate the four-year college degree requirement to so many state jobs.

A huge deal for many people who will now be able to become state employees that would never have the opportunity without an initiative like this.

Source: WJZ

and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz

