Jada Pinkett Smith Said She ‘Never Wanted to be Married’ to Will Smith in Trending Video

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

In a resurfaced clip from Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith shed even more light on her curious relationship with her husband Will Smith. The video has come back to light following Will’s open-hand slapping of Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

“We only got married,” Will said, “because Gammy (Adrienne Banfield-Norris) was crying.”

Ouch.

Jada continued, “I was under so much pressure. You know, being a young actress, being young, pregnant. I was just like, I didn’t know what to do. I just knew, I was like, I never wanted to be married.”

I don’t know about yall, but I’m tired of seeing the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air with this stupified look on his face whenever Jada opens her mouth. But we’re not here to judge anybody’s household. So… if he likes it, we love it.

Check out the now (again) viral video and click on one of those emojis to let us know your reaction.

[caption id="attachment_1050399" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty[/caption] Jada Pinkett Smith and her Red Table Talk program became one of the most popular shows in the modern talk show era due to its hosts and their unflinching honestly and openness. In the latest episode, Pinkett Smith essentially said to her guest Gwyneth Paltrow that Will Smith wasn't good in bed and Twitter is reacting as you can expect. Pinkett Smith invited Paltrow to the program on Wednesday (October 27) to discuss Paltrow's upcoming Sex, Love & goop program coming to Netflix. The subject of sex arose during their talk, and it was Pinkett Smith seemingly throwing her husband of 23 years in Smith under the proverbial bus once more. "The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old," Pinkett Smith said regarding how it's difficult to discuss sexual desires with your mate. "That's why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know, especially when it comes to sex. It's like, 'Well if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.' That's a huge pitfall." Paltrow interjected saying, "Isn't it weird, though? It's like someone doesn't read your mind and we feel crushed," to which Pinkett Smith confirmed by saying uttering the word "crushed" in response. Pinkett Smith added, "You tell me what you need. Tell me what you want, and on top of it, I know that I have to be accountable to do the same. I really try. It's uncomfortable, but it's deeply healthy, and I think around sex because it's something that we don't talk about and there's so much fantasy around it." Folks on Twitter are currently having a field day with this latest mic drop from Jada Pinkett Smith and some are wondering if Will Smith is okay. We're taking no sides in this debate and are here to just report the facts. Check out the reactions below. https://www.facebook.com/redtabletalk/videos/1231984313942522/

Jada Pinkett Smith Said She ‘Never Wanted to be Married’ to Will Smith in Trending Video  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

