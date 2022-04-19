What Mask Mandate; A Professor Settles For $400K With University; & AFRAM Performers Announced

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

TSA will not enforce Covid mask mandate on planes, public transit after court ruling, White

House says

For sometime now we have been under a mask mandate that required us to wear masks in certain ares such as public transportation, airplanes, etc. But things are a changing. And this comes after a federal judge in Florida ruled that the CDC had overstepped its authority when it issued a mask mandate for planes and other forms of public transportation.

So now many Airlines such as Delta, United, American etc. have already made the announcement that masks are now optional, but many of them are also encouraging employees and customers to continue to wear them if they feel the need to.

Even the TSA the Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce the federal mandate requiring masks in all U.S. airports and on board aircraft.

Effective immediately, masks are optional for all airport employees, crew members and customers inside U.S. airports and on board all aircraft domestically, as well as on most international flights.

And to follow suit uber and lyft are also making masks optional for its customers and they’re also no longer requiring customers to have to seat in the backseat, passengers can sit up front.

Hope these numbers do not go back up.

A public university in Ohio will pay a professor $400,000 after disciplining him for refusing

to use a transgender student’s pronouns

As we know we have developed this cancel culture that has people thinking about and watching what they are saying, especially in certain settings. That was the case for this Professor at Shawnee State University in Ohio who got disciplined for refusing to use a transgender student’s preferred pronouns

Well he decided to sue and after its all said and done the University decided to settle with the Professor.

Now part of that settlement agreement is $400,000 and according to Shawnee State University and a news release from the professor’s attorney “The university has agreed that Meriwether has the right to choose when to use, or avoid using, titles or pronouns when referring to or addressing students,” the release from Meriwether’s attorneys read. “Significantly, the university agreed Meriwether will never be mandated to use pronouns, including if a student requests pronouns that conflict with his or her biological sex.”

Shawnee University called it an “economic decision.”

the school said, “it became clear that the case was being used to advance divisive social and political agendas at a cost to the university and its students.”

“That cost is better spent on fulfilling Shawnee State’s mission of service to our students, families and community,”

Ne-Yo, O’Jays among performers at this summer’s AFRAM

So one of the big fun events of the summer our AFRAM is back in person this year happening Juneteenth weekend a great weekend to celebrate our people and great time for us to come together.

But its also a great time to see some great entertainment as well and some of this years performers have been announced. This year they have a little something for everybody…So you can get ready to enjoy

Rapper, Yung Bleu

Superstar, Ne-Yo

Gospel superstar Le’Andria Johnson

Rotimi /

El DeBarge

Superstar R&B group, The O’Jays

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. “AFRAM is my favorite event in Baltimore — not one of my favorites, it is my favorite event, it is a staple in our city and in our community and the region being a premiere summer event for us.”

i’m gonna ave to talk to the peoples…we need some Reggae / Dancehall represented as well…

but most definitely looking forward to this years event…

and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz

