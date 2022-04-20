Already 100+ Murders In Baltimore; The Return Of The Arsenio Hall Show; & A Racist Promprosal Goes Viral.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Elderly Woman Is Baltimore’s 100th Murder Victim

We know one of the major issue we are dealing with in our City is crime and on Monday we had the unfortunate news of reaching our 100th murder. The victim is a 61 year old woman who was found dead in her home by Baltimore Police.

Her death was ruled a homicide after the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office inspected the body and found multiple signs of trauma.

So far, no arrests have been made in that case.

And to make thing worse the next day was followed by two separate shootings that left two people killed.

If you have information on any of these crimes, contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

This is at a point where this is truly a crisis. And again it is not ok or acceptable.

Arsenio Hall Reboots Late-Night Talk Show For Netflix Is A Joke Festival

Do you remember the Arsenio hall show? The iconic talk show which was in syndication between 1989 and 1994 and gave us a late night show host that looked like us and featured a lot of musical guests that wouldn’t normally have been able to get tv exposure.

Well Arsenio is back with the Arsenio Hall show, only for a limited time tho. As the show will be featured during the Netflix Is A Joke Festival with for four nights.

Arsenio announced the return of the show during a video on social media where he said, ““The bark is coming back,” All my dogs out there can watch it from the comfort of your own pound. So get ready for live comedy, surprise guests and of course [barking]. I still got it.”

So get ready for the barking starting May 2, from the Roosevelt Theater in LA and you can watch episodes of the show on Netflix’s comedy YouTube page.

Illinois high school promposal goes viral, some classmates call it racist

It is prom season which means there are many students who are looking for a date and they are getting creative with their proposals. So much that some have even gone viral like this one from Chicago, Illinois where two students held a sign that read “If I was Black, I’d be picking cotton, but I’m white, so I’m picking you. Prom?”

That proposal has received a lot of attention but for all the wrong reasons and have upset some students at the school while others found it to be just a joke.

A school with only a 2″ black population is no excuse for things like this to happen and in spite of the statements made from the The head of School District 301 who said, “The derogatory, racist remarks in the post do not reflect Central 301’s values or our standards of appropriate and acceptable student conduct,” Superintendent Todd E. Stirn said in a statement. “Actions that go against our values of inclusion and respect have no place in our schools or our school-sponsored activities.”

The prom is Friday and as of right now no disciplinary actions have yet to be handed out to those involved.

and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz

Also On Magic 95.9: