$1 Million Vax Cash Deadline; Oprah’s New Documentary; & Google Honors Black Inventor Elijah McCoy.

MD COVID: $1M Prize Left In Booster Shot Lottery

You still have a chance to win $1 million courtesy of the state of Maryland but you only have until today to be in consideration. I'm talking about VaxCash 2.0 the last million dollar prize offered by the state for those Maryland residents who have received their covid booster shot.

Governor Hogan said in a news release said “Getting fully protected with a booster shot continues to be the single most important thing you can do to minimize the impact of COVID-19 and its variants, and “If you haven’t gotten around to it yet, getting boosted this week gives you a chance to enter our grand prize drawing.”

As for eligibility, you must be a Maryland resident, at least 18 years old, and you must have received an initial dose and booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at non-federal facilities in Maryland.

Here is an interesting fact from one national survey, Maryland was ranked as the safest state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

OPRAH WINFREY’S DOCUMENTARY, ‘THE COLOR OF CARE,’ EXPLORES THE RACIAL

INEQUALITIES IN THE HEALTHCARE SYSTEM

Now Oprah told the LA Times in an interview that she did not leave her home during Covid for 322 days. She’s got enough money to do that.

But even though she didn’t come out of the house for almost a year she is coming out with a new documentary. She used her experience during the pandemic and the stories of people affected by COVID-19 to executive produce her next Harpo production a documentary called The Color of Care, which is about the structural racism within the U.S. healthcare system.

The Los Angeles Times report the documentary assembles interviews from families of color who lost family members and friends to the disease and the agonizing measures they took to obtain medical care before they passed.

The Color of Care will premiere yesterday on the Smithsonian Channel and will be free to view on the Smithsonian’s Facebook page and YouTube channel until May 31st.

