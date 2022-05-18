Stacey Abrams Gives Advice To Graduates; Pinky Gifts Graduates LLC’s; & FDA Approves New Covid-19 Test

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Stacey Abrams to new grads: ‘Be fearless’ is the ‘dumbest advice I’ve ever heard’

It is getting to that time of year, graduation where students leave their schools to embark on to the next chapter of their lives. Great time for some advice and Stacey Abrams, gubernatorial candidate and voting rights activist had some as she delivered the commencement speech at her alma mater Spellman college, where she graduated in 1995 and where she says she was taught to be confident and “bold in her ambitions,” something she hopes newly graduated Black women will emulate.

She also gave insight on what three key lessons helped her reach her greatest potential:

“Be fearless” is “dumb” advice – She says fear is not something we should get rid of, but something we should understand and embrace. “Learn your lessons, not your losses” – “You’re going to face a great deal of loss. But when we focus on not getting, we ignore what we have received “Know what you believe” – “You will for most of your lives, for most of your admissions, for most of your lessons, be in the technical minority. But if you know what you believe about yourself and about your work, then you will never be in the minority.”

Great advice for everyone, if you ask me.

FOUNDER OF SLUTTY VEGAN RESTAURANT GIFTS LLCS TO ENTIRE CLARK ATLANTA’S

CLASS OF 2022

Now keeping it in the theme of graduation. We have to give our girl Aisha Cole, or Pinky which she is more familiarly known, a shout out. The CEO of Slutty Vegan returned to her alma mater at Clark University where she graduated from in 2009 to speak at the commencement for the graduation class of 2022 and as she said, she did a thing, a very specia lthing for all those graduates. She gifted them all their own LLC’s.

She said “I have partnered with Varo Bank to provide every single graduate in this audience with a new LLC and a path to entrepreneurship,” “Every single graduate in this audience will leave this stadium as a business owner.”

CAU President said “Pinky had a business and lost everything,” “My car got repo’d, got kicked out of my house, went flat broke, almost lost my mind — and almost four years later, now owns and operates at $100 million vegan brand.

She found aspiration in the losses,” she said. “You think I was gonna give up because of some failure? Hell no. And neither will you.”

and that is empowering and inspiring our youth.

well done.

FDA Authorizes First COVID-19 Test Available without a Prescription That Also Detects Flu

I remember one of the biggest things people were discussing when this covid-19 pandemic began was the fact that the symptoms were so similar to that of a flu that you didn’t know if you had covid or the Flu.

Yesterday the FDA has approved other prescription free tests but this is the first direct-to-consumer (non-prescription) covid-19 test that also detects flu, as well as respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV.

director of FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health said… ” an individual can self-identify their need for a test, order it, collect their sample and send it to the lab for testing, without consulting a health care professional…”

The home sample collection kit will be available online and in stores and you must be 18 years and older. Individuals 14 years and older with adult supervision, or collected with adult assistance for individuals 2 years and older.

