Baltimore Officer Dragged By Car On Life Support; Over 30 Pounds Of Cocaine Found In Wheelchair Cushions; & R Kelly Sentencing Is Today.

BPD sergeant struck, dragged by vehicle is on life support, police say

Here in town there is a Baltimore Police Sargent who is fighting for his life after being hit and then dragged by a car for two blocks. The incident took place in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue where police say the sergeant was conducting a vehicle stop.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said “During the stop, the sergeant became engaged with the vehicle and the driver hit the gas and accelerated, dragging the sergeant — what we think is about two blocks — and striking another car along the way.”

As for how the officer is currently doing, Shock Trauma Physician-in-Chief said “He is critically ill. He is on full life support. He will be headed to the intensive care unit in the not-so-distant future.”

According to police the suspect did get away and they are asking for anyone with information to call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Prayers of strength goes out to his family and loved ones.

Man arrested at airport for smuggling cocaine inside wheelchair cushions, officials say

I’ve heard of creative stories of how people have tried to smuggle drugs on planes. This is one that might have been successful in the past but probably not anymore after a man was arrested at BWI for smuggling cocaine inside a wheelchair’s cushions.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the man flew into BWI from Punta Cana, the Dominican Republic and officials recommended he have a secondary examination. During that examination, officers X-ray his Jazzy 614 electric wheelchair and found usual readings from the seat and back cushion. Which lead them to finding 13 plastic-wrapped bricks of cocaine inside.

Officials say the value of the over 30 pounds of cocaine found could sell for nearly $1 million dollars.

He now faces charges of narcotics importation and drug possession.

R. Kelly to be sentenced today on racketeering, sex trafficking charges Well R Kelly is back in the news today as it will be a big day in what his future holds. As today is the day he will be sentenced after being convicted in federal court last year on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. And who knows what kind of time he will get but New York prosecutors are seeking 25 years plus, citing “the need to protect the public from further crimes.” Meanwhile the Defense is saying Kelly should be sentenced to 10 or fewer years, saying anything more would be “greater than necessary” and jailing the 55-year-old singer for more than a quarter-century would be “tantamount to a life sentence.” And after sentencing there is more on the way for R Kelly, as he is expected to be moved back to Chicago, where he faces another federal trial in August on child pornography and obstruction charges. We will keep you updated on what happens there. Source: CNN