Police Chief Admits Black Images Used For Shooting Practice; A $1 Million Unclaimed Lottery Ticket Expires Today; & New Evidence In Emmett Till Case.

Police chief admits shooting practice targets are images of Black men, asks for forgiveness

For all those people who think Policing doesn’t need to be addresses in this country, when it comes to black men, here is a story you need to hear.

So there is a Police Chief in a suburb of Detroit who is coming clean and admits that the shooting practice targets they use in his department are images of black men, and is now asking for forgiveness.

Saying “I’ll take this one on the chin,” he said at a public meeting. “I apologize to each and every person in this room, this community, my department, my city council, my city manager. I can’t overlook this.”

Now this comes after the targets were noticed during a tour this Boy Scout Troop was having of the police department. Apparently one of the parents took pictures of the targets while on the tour.

Well the Farmington Hills Mayor said all of the targets have been removed, and the city — which is 20 percent African American — plans to conduct a legal review.

I was told many years ago, how you practice is how you play. This is crazy, so what are the Police practicing shooting at in other cities.

A winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket is about to expire: Here’s how much lottery

money goes unclaimed

This is crazy to, being a millionaire and not even know it. And come to find out it happens more often than you think.

I’m talking about Lottery winners who do not claim their winnings. Sometimes which could be big money like this $1 million Mega million ticket winner who is about to lose out if they do not claim their prize by 5pm today.

Now that ticket was purchased in North Carolina but it has happened in a lot of other places too

For example:

There was a $16.5 million prize from a ticket purchased in Florida in 2013.

There was a $77.1 million prize from a ticket purchased in Georgia in 2011.

And even here in Maryland, a $10 million ticket won in Powerball’s “Double Play” feature expired not too long ago.

can you imagine finding out after it expired. Wow! If you play lotto always check your tickets.

But what happens to all those unclaimed funds? Well they go back to the state. Now each state has their own rules and In some places, the funds go back to players in the form of bonus prizes or second-chance contests. In others, the unclaimed amounts also may go toward specific purposes such as education funding.

Arrest warrant for woman who accused Emmett Till found nearly 70 years later in court

basement

If you don’t know the story of Emmett Till, a 14 year old boy from Chicago, who was visiting family in Mississippi, was murdered for allegedly flirting with a white woman, back in 1955.

The white woman’s husband and his brother—made Emmett carry a 75-pound cotton gin fan to the bank of the Tallahatchie River and ordered him to take off his clothes. The two men then beat him nearly to death, gouged out his eye, shot him in the head and then threw his body, tied to the cotton gin fan with barbed wire, into the river.

Well almost 70 years later there has been a new discovery in that case.

A team searching for evidence in a Mississippi courthouse discovered an unserved warrant charging a White woman in Emmet’s kidnapping. A warrant that was never issued because the sheriff at the time told reporters he did not want to “bother” the woman since she had two young children to care for.

Her name Carolyn Bryant Donham — identified as “Mrs. Roy Bryant,” who back then was married to one of two White men who were tried and acquitted for Emmet’s murder. And would you believe this, those men later admitted to the killing in a magazine interview.

She testified that Emmett grabbed her and made a lewd comment and there is also evidence that she is the one that possibly identified Emmett to the men who killed him.

Now the family wants that warrant served and the woman arrested. She is now 80 years old and lives in North Carolina.

…and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz