Mass Shooting In Illinois Leaves 6 Dead; Body Cam Footage Released Of Black Man Shot Over 60 Times; & Thousands Of Flights Cancelled For 4th Of July.

Police in Highland Park, Illinois, respond to shooting at Fourth of July event

The 4th of July has not been one to celebrate as a Mass shooting took place during a parade in Highland Park, Illinois. The parade has bee cancelled as well as other festivities planned for the day and people are being told to stay clear of the area.

Police responded to an active shooter situation where they believe the shooter was firing shots from atop of a building.

Illinois Governor says 9 people have been reportedly shot.

CNN reports that 6 people have been killed so far and a total of 31 people have been inured, as more details keep getting updated.

One witness, told CNN, he heard what he believed to be 20-25 gunshots.

And as of right now, the shooter has not been caught and is still at large.

Videos of Jayland Walker Shooting by Police Raise More Questions

And there are not the only ones getting 4th of July festivities cancelled.

This story is trending everywhere as well as police have released the body cam footage of the fatal police shooting of 25 year old Jalend Walker in Akron, Ohio.

Jayland was unarmed at the time of the shooting was shot more than 60 times after getting out of his car and fleeing during a traffic stop.

Akron Mayor declared a state of emergency and issued a curfew for tonight from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to a statement on the city’s website , “in order to preserve peace in our community.” A planned Fourth of July fireworks show has been canceled.

And it is sad to see because you have other incidents where people have done worse and actually have killed people and they have been taken into custody without shots fired and the suspect unharmed.

We’ll see if this will be a case that will even make it to court.

Hundreds of US flights canceled, delayed amid July Fourth travel chaos

4th of July a lot of people like to travel maybe jump on a plane go visit some family or friends you haven’t seen in a while especially within the past two years with this pandemic and traveling restrictions. Well for many those plans are being changed as thousands of flights are getting delayed or worse cancelled.

I’m talking about Globally, at least 13,651 flights were delayed and another 1,527 canceled on the 4th of july as airlines deal with over-bookings and poor staffing.

So if you decided to stay at home and enjoy yourself that turned out to be a great idea.

So you won’t have to deal with that craziness. I can only imagine what the airports look like at this moment.

