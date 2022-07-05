Brittany Griner Writes A Letter To President Biden; Rihanna Is Now The Youngest One Of These; & Highland Park Mass Shooting Update

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Brittney Griner writes letter to Joe Biden pleading for help in obtaining freedom from

Russia

WNBA star Brittany Griner is still being detained in Russia since February after customs officials allegedly found cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. Now after a day in court she is still being held and it seems there is still no more clarity on if and when she will be able to come back to the United States.

She expressed those feelings in a letter she wrote to President Biden in which she says “… as I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever,” Griner wrote.

“On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran. It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year.”

“I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don’t forget about me and the other American Detainees. Please do all you can to bring us home. I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you. I believe in you. I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can help restore. I miss my wife! I miss my family! I miss my teammates! It kills me to know they are suffering so much right now. I am grateful for whatever you can do at this moment to get me home.”

Hopefully they can figure this out and get her home.

Rihanna is now America’s youngest self-made billionaire, boots Kardashian

Rihanna has gone from singer actress to business mogul in what seems like no time. She was listed on the Forbes self made billionaire list with a whopping $1.4 billion net worth which landed her at number 21 overall.

Also amazing to know is that she is the only woman on that list that is under 40 years old. At 34 she has been on the Forbes billionaire list now for 3 years in a row, and every year she ranks higher than the last.

The closest person in age to RiRi on that list is Kim Kardashian who at age 41 has a net worth of $1.8 billion.

But RiRI now holds the title for the youngest self made billionaire in the United States.

And you can add new mommy to her many titles as well.

Congrats to Rihanna

Robert Crimo, III, person of interest in Highland Park July 4th mass shooting, now in

custody

Another celebration ends in bloodshed, terror, chaos, and lives lost. This one on the 4th of July at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois, where a shooter with a high powered rifle from a rooftop in like a sniper type position, opened fire in a crowd and ended up taking the lives of 6 people and injuring 38 others.

The police identified a person of interest after some dna testing on a firearm found on a rooftop of a business in the area, they identified a person of interest, Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, who is now in custody after a manhunt left to his capture in the Chicago area.

Now information is coming out about the young man who was also a rapper going by the name Awake and according to posts on his social media profiles belonging to him he had music videos depicting mass murders and lyrics that could be considered disturbing.

according to Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives spokesperson authorities are working to trace the firearm to find out who purchased it and its origins.

The incident marks at least the 308th mass shooting in the US this year, and according to the Gun Violence Archive there have been 11 mass shootings in the first four days of July, including three on July 4 alone, in Richmond, Virginia; Chicago and Highland Park.

