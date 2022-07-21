Joe Biden Has Cancer Trending On Twitter; You Found What In Your Chicken Fries?; & Miriam-Webster Adds To The Definition Of Female.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Joe Biden says he ‘has’ cancer thanks to oil industry — but WH points to skin cancer years ago

President Joe Biden was a trending topic on twitter as the hashtaag #BidenHasCancer was trending.

All of this started because of what President Biden during a speech about global warming.

He said “That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation.”

The comment had people asking questions and the White House scrambling to make sure they clarified what he meant.

White House press office explained that he was referring to skin cancer treatment that he had previously.

Joe had people worried for a moment but he just misspoke. He does not currently have cancer.

But breaking news today it is being reported that he does however have Covid. Very mild symptoms.

The Disgusting Item A Customer Found In Her Burger King Meal

Have you ever found something crazy in your food after ordering at a fast food spot.

A Mother is claiming her daughter is allegedly traumatized after finding a half smoked cigarette in her chicken fries.

She posted a video showing the cigarette butt just chilling among the other fries.

The Kennedy news reported, she suspected that the butt was either purposefully planted in the bag or had fallen from a BK staffer’s ear into her food.

However, she said that “regardless of how it got in there,” Burger King employees “shouldn’t have a cigarette in a kitchen where they’re preparing food.”

A Burger King spokesperson responded “This incident does not reflect the very high standards Burger King and its franchisees collectively share to provide guests a tasty, well-prepared meal at a fair price.”

Also that, “We have reached out to the franchisee to learn more and will take necessary action to correct this issue.”

So what’s for lunch…man

Merriam-Webster’s ‘female’ definition now includes nod to gender identity

The definition of female has changed or should I say expanded.

The Miriam- Webster’s 1a definition of Female means “of, relating to, or being the sex that typically has the capacity to bear young or produce eggs.”

They have now included new verbiage to include gender identity.

: having a The expanded definition now includes a 1b which stateshaving a gender identity that is the opposite of male.

Gender identity is a person’s internal sense of being male, female, some combination of male and female, or neither male nor female.

and yes….Words are evolving

