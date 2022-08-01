NFL Suspends Deshaun Watson; Cable Company Ordered To Pay Family $7 Billion; & Ne-Yo’s Wife Blasts Him On Social Media.

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
NFL suspends Deshaun Watson 6 games for personal conduct violations
Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson who was accused by 25 women for of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage sessions has been suspended by the NFL.
According to the attorney who represents the women suing Watson, Deshaun settled 20 of the 24 lawsuits and agreed to settle three of the remaining four. One case is still outstanding.
Today a decision was made by the NFL regarding Deshaun. They ruled that he will be suspended for 6 games during the upcoming season. He won’t be eligible to play until week 7 against our Baltimore Ravens on October 23rd.
He will miss some time and some money too. he gets paid $57,500 per game and for those 6 missed games will lose out on $345,000.
Source: ESPN
Cable company ordered to pay over $7 billion in damages to family of Texas grandmother murdered by employee
A Texas cable company has been court ordered to pay a family over $7 billion after an employee murdered their Grandmother.
Police said an installer for the cable company went to 83 year old Betty Thomas’ home to perform a service call.
Prosecutors said he returned the next day in uniform and using the company’s van while he was off, posing as if he was on the job, and killed her, then used her cards for a shopping spree after her murder.
Recently a jury found Charter Communications negligent and grossly negligent in Thomas’ death. They awarded a verdict of $375 million in compensatory damages which the company is responsible for paying 90% of it after the trial revealed “systemic failures” in the company’s pre-employee screening, hiring and supervision practices.
They also awarded the family money for punitive damages which brings the total to $7.37 billion.
The company did release a statement saying, “Our hearts go out to Mrs. Thomas’ family in the wake of this senseless and tragic crime. The responsibility for this horrible act rests solely with Mr. Holden, who was not on duty, and we are grateful he is in prison for life. While we respect the jury and the justice system, we strongly disagree with the verdict and will appeal.”
Source: NBC
Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal Renay Accuses the Singer of Cheating on Her for 8 Years
R&B singer Ne-Yo is making headlines and I’m sure he’s not happy about it. That’s because his wife, Chrystal Renay Smith, has put him on blast, for allegedly cheating.
In an IG post she wrote,”8 years of lies and deception,” Crystal wrote. “8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them [sic]! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is happening it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect.”
She also wrote, “I am not a victim. I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best.”
Ne-Yo did respond in a tweet saying, “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”
After 6 years of marriage and three kids, she doesn’t sound like she’s willing to work it out.
We’ll see if they can.
Source: E News