NFL Suspends Deshaun Watson; Cable Company Ordered To Pay Family $7 Billion; & Ne-Yo’s Wife Blasts Him On Social Media.

NFL suspends Deshaun Watson 6 games for personal conduct violations

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson who was accused by 25 women for of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage sessions has been suspended by the NFL.

According to the attorney who represents the women suing Watson, Deshaun settled 20 of the 24 lawsuits and agreed to settle three of the remaining four. One case is still outstanding.

Today a decision was made by the NFL regarding Deshaun. They ruled that he will be suspended for 6 games during the upcoming season. He won’t be eligible to play until week 7 against our Baltimore Ravens on October 23rd.

He will miss some time and some money too. he gets paid $57,500 per game and for those 6 missed games will lose out on $345,000.