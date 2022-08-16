The Wizard Of Oz Gets Re-Imagined By Black Writer; Mass Substitute Teacher Hiring In Baltimore; & A Record Breaking MD Gaming Profits Have A Record Fiscal Year.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Kenya Barris to write, direct modern re-imagining of ‘The Wizard of Oz’

The Wizard of Oz a musical classic is getting a remix. Kenya Barris, an Emmy award winning writer and producer was chosen by Warner Bros. to write and direct a re-imagining of the hit musical.

Deadline reports Kenya Barris, the creator of black-ish, will develop the fantasy classic based on L. Frank Baum’s book “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,”

Things are pretty tight lipped as far as creative details go.

Looks like we will just have to wait to see what the new Wizard of Oz will look like.

Bu with is track record, i’m sure it’ll be really good.

Thousands of substitute teachers to close the teacher gap in Baltimore

This could be a good, or a bad thing.

Baltimore is facing a teacher shortage and the new school year is set to start in less than two weeks.

Data from the Maryland State Department of Education shows more than 5,500 teachers statewide left their jobs in 2022. That is a lot of open jobs.

So what to do?

How about hiring substitute teachers to close the teacher gap.

That is the plan for many school districts. Some will be hiring substitutes in the thousands.

President of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County said, “Substitutes have always been the go to for school systems when there are openings, you need somebody in the room with those students, she added “that while substitute teachers are trained before starting, being well-versed in curriculum is a challenge, “ it’s not the same as having a certified educator in that room.”

Education is too important, more has to be done to attract quality educators.

Maryland Lottery, casinos, sports wagering breaks income records with $1.511B in 2022 This year Maryland has received the most financial contributions from gaming profits in history. That’s because the lottery and the six casinos in the state contributed a record $1.511 billion, the most ever. That number beat the prior mark set last year by $120 million. The casino grossed revenues of over $2 billion, contributed $832 million to the state. And, of that, $611 million goes to the Education Trust Fund.

Casino gaming revenue supports education; the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located; Maryland’s horse-racing industry; and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.