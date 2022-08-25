Black Girl Magic Shines At U.S. Gymnastic Championship; Madame C.J. Walker Gets Barbied; & BPD’s $920K Purchase To Help With Tracking

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Konnor McClain Wins Gold Medal as Black Women Make History at U.S. Gymnastic Championships

Black girl magic is a beautiful thing. And that magic was shining bright at the U.S. gymnastic championships.

For the first time in history all black women held the top three spots in the competition. Congratulations to Konnor McClain , who won first place and took home the all-around title while Shilese Jones and Jordan Chiles came in second and third place. The ladies will try to do it again Next up is the World Artistic Gymnastic Championships starting October 26 Congratulations to all three ladies. Well done.

Barbie Honors Madam C.J. Walker with Doll Based on Her Likeness

Keeping some black girl magic going. Barbie is showing some love to an African American historical figure, Madame CJ Walker.

It’s all part of Barbie’s Inspiring Women Series™. Created to honor courageous women throughout history who continue to impact future generations.

Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, said As a pioneer in entrepreneurship, philanthropy and activism, creating the blueprint for the self-made American businesswoman and innovators of the twentieth century. Madam CJ Walker is an embodiment of our Barbie Inspiring Women series. And “We’re honored to welcome her into this group of trailblazing women and introduce more kids to her journey of becoming one of the nation’s first widely successful female founders.”

Some other women in the series include Dr. Maya Angelou, Ella Fitzgerald and Rosa Parks.

Target, Amazon, The dolls are available beginning today and can be found at Walmart Mattel Creations for $35.

Baltimore poised to ramp up cellphone tracking with purchase of new $920,000 device

Ok back here in town. Baltimore police department just made a big purchase in an effort to increase cellphone tracking.

The board of estimates approved a $920,000 purchase for a cell site simulator, originally developed to fight terrorism.

Police departments typically use them to track stolen cellphones or locate someone.

They impersonate cellphone towers, forcing all phones in an area to connect to it, collecting their unique identifying information, and allowing police to pinpoint the target phone’s location.

A Lieutenant spoke with the Baltimore Banner. Saying that effective tracking has been thwarted by 5G cellphones in recent years. And the new cell site simulator would help police “find what we need to find, where we need to find it.”

The Electronic Frontier Foundation said there are concerns with the technology. It invades the privacy of everyone in a given area, disrupts cell phone communications within a 500-meter radius of the device. And used disproportionately on low-income communities and communities of color.

Their listening.