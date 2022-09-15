Another CDC Virus Alert; Michael Blackston Vs. Katt Williams; & More Convictions For R Kelly.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

CDC issues alert on new respiratory virus that can paralyze children

So the past couple years we have been dealing with a variety of viruses.

From the different versions of covid-19 to monkey pox, it feels like the 2020’s has been the era of the virus.

Get ready for another one, EV-D68 also known as enterovirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sent out a warning concerning an increase in the spread of a contagious virus that can cause permanent paralysis in children.

ccording to the CDC “Most people who get infected with non-polio enteroviruses do not get sick, or they only have mild illness, like the common cold. Symptoms of mild illness can include fever, runny nose, sneezing, cough, skin rash, mouth blisters, and body and muscle aches.”

If the 2020’s are the era of the virus it’s scary because we are only two years in.

Michael Blackson Reveals Beef With Katt Williams: [He’s] Still Mad” Comedians make fun of all kinds of things and people. Sometimes they even make fun of other comedians. Well a joke to one person can be an insult to another. That is the situation with Michael Blackston and Katt Williams. Allegedly Katt didn’t appreciate a few jokes Michael made on an episode of Drink Champs when he praised Katt for being likable, despite that he “did crack and fought a 10-year old boy.” And at a recent taping of a Wildin Out episode with the two of them. Katt went in on Micahel. Afterwards Michael took to social media to address the issue. “Life is too short to be beefing especially with people you love. I love every comedian like a brother, sometimes we say things about each other and it comes out the wrong way but we don’t mean no harm.” As for his statements on Drink Champs in which “Katt took it as insult and I had no idea he was still mad till we met on the taping of Wild N Out yesterday. He also tweeted, Since you only 4 ft 9 inch tall imma be the bigger person and try to squash this, We’ve known each other over 25 yrs. We go back from the Friday movies, then Repos to Meet the blacks not counting the few tours we’ve done together. He finished with “Let me know how you want to handle this Katt, I’m down with a VS on stage or you can just fight my 15 yr old son.”