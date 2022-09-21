The Biggest Pandemic Fraud Scheme; Baltimore County Police Altercation Goes Viral; & NY Attorne

Yesterday the Department of Justice announced it uncovered the biggest pandemic fraud scheme to date.

According to the DOJ, the defendants used the proceeds of their fraudulent scheme to purchase luxury vehicles, to fund international travel and to buy residential and commercial real estate in Minnesota, Ohio and Kentucky and in Kenya and Turkey.

The indictments involve six groups, all connected to the group Feeding Our Future, a Minnesota nonprofit. The defendants are charged with federal crimes, including conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and paying and receiving illegal kickbacks.

They charged 47 individuals with stealing $250 million from the Federal Child Nutrition Program.

Stealing is bad in itself, but stealing from undeserved children. That’s low.

Woodlawn High School student in custody after altercation with police caught on camera

Speaking of kids.

You might have heard the story or seen the video on social media of the student who got into an altercation with a Baltimore police officer.

Well the video shows an officer shove a 17 year old young man who then squares up and takes off his book bag. The two lock up and the officer takes him to the ground and then lands some blows to the young man’s head.

That video got a lot of people upset about the force used by the officer. But police say the video only shows half the story and that they were provoked.

According to police charging documents, the person on the ground was a 17-year-old who tried to interfere with the arrest of someone with a ghost gun

He was released to his Mother but did not disclose what his charges were.

Throughout all of this officers did recover a weapon. A a gray-and-black Polymer80 handgun without a serial number, which they identified as a ghost gun.

They also identified a person of interest who is a senior at Woodlawn High School.

These kids should be learning, having fun, laughing and enjoying their youth. Not this.