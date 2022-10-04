Ye And His White Lives Matter Shirt Are Trending; Lyfe Jennings Sang For Jeffrey Dahmer In Prison; & James Brown Honored Again.

THE BUZZ!

Kanye West responds to backlash over ‘White Lives Matter’ Yeezy T-shirts

Ye is no stranger to making headlines. And today he is trending for what happened at his latest fashion show in Paris.

He held a runway presentation for his Yeezy collection, called “YZY SZN 9.” And there was one look that has a lot of people talking.

He is catching a lot of heat for wearing a White Lives Matter T shirt.

On the front Ye’s “white lives matter” shirt was an image of Pope John Paul II and the Spanish-language phrase “Seguiremos tu ejemplo,” which translates to “We will follow your example.”

The shirts were also worn by his models and look to be a part of his upcoming 2023 collection.

Ye did respond to all the heat he was getting. In a post on his Instagram story, writing: “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome.”

