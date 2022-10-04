Ye And His White Lives Matter Shirt Are Trending; Lyfe Jennings Sang For Jeffrey Dahmer In Prison; & James Brown Honored Again.

CLOSE
Kanye West responds to backlash over ‘White Lives Matter’ Yeezy T-shirts
Ye is no stranger to making headlines. And today he is trending for what happened at his latest fashion show in Paris.
He held a runway presentation for his Yeezy collection, called “YZY SZN 9.” And there was one look that has a lot of people talking.
He is catching a lot of heat for wearing a White Lives Matter T shirt.
On the front Ye’s “white lives matter” shirt was an image of Pope John Paul II and the Spanish-language phrase “Seguiremos tu ejemplo,” which translates to “We will follow your example.”
The shirts were also worn by his models and look to be a part of his upcoming 2023 collection.
Ye did respond to all the heat he was getting. In a post on his Instagram story, writing: “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome.”
Lyfe Jennings Says He Knew Jeffrey Dahmer in Prison & Sang For Him
In an episode of I bet you didn’t know that.
In the midst of a lot of talk about the new show on Netflix Monster, “The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” R&B singer Lyfe Jennings who we know did some time himself, said he was in prison with Dahmer.
Not only that, he said Dahmer asked Lyfe to sing for him.
Jennings said when he was locked up, he was a porter and as he was cleaning he would be singing. “One particular day, Jeffrey was like, ‘that’s you down there singing?’” Lyfe recalled. “He was like I like R&B, and you will never guess what song he asked me did I know, Mint Condition’s “Breakin My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes).”
Jennings says he began to sing the song, and Jeffrey Dahmer beat the song out on the door
Who knew?
James Brown, Godfather of Soul and Radio Station Owner, Among 2022 Radio Hall of Fame ‘Legends of Radio’ Inductees
The God father of Soul, James Brown is among the 2022 class of inductees.
Already a member of the Rock ‘n Roll Hall Of Fame, He is now a member of another Hall, The Radio Hall Of Fame.
This induction though is not for his music, but for his radio station.
Yes, Brown is honored as a radio station owner of WJBE in Knoxille, Tenn. He bought the station in the late ’60s, changing its name to WJBE. (The call letters stood for James Brown Enterprises.
The other inductees include
- Doug Banks – nationally syndicated on-air personality
- Bob Coburn – host of the syndicated Rockline show
- Chick Hearn – play-by-play announcer/voice of the Los Angeles Lakers
- Bernice Judis – owner and general manager, WNEW-AM, 1930s–1950s
- Sid Mark – host of syndicated program Sounds of Sinatra for over 60 years
- Bobby O’Jay – on-air personality, WDIA-AM/Memphis
- Pervis Spann – on-air personality, WVON-AM/Chicago
- James Thompson – Group W Broadcasting president and president of the Broadcasters Foundation
- Rosalie Trombley – music director of CKLW-AM/Detroit in the 1960s–1970s
