George Floyd’s Family Responds To Ye’s Comments; Herschel Walker And His Badge; & Baltimore Lands In The Top 5 Of Another Study.

THE BUZZ!

George Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West for claiming death was an overdose

Kanye has been trending for his comments on drink champs.

In the episode he said things like George Floyd died from Fentanyl. And that Floyd said a prayer for eight minutes.

Adding that the officer found guilty for kneeling on Floyd’s neck, wasn’t really kneeling on his neck.

Those comments created a lot of buzz and had people speaking out everywhere. Some of those people are members of George Floyd’s family.

According to the family attorney, they were distraught about Ye’s comments and are considering suing him for his comments.

The family attorney said, “Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines and diminishes the Floyd family’s fight.”

And get ready for more right wing comments from Kanye. News came out that he has acquired the free speech alternative social media platform Parler.

Ye said “In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial, we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves.”

Expect to hear a lot more from Ye.