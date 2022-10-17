George Floyd’s Family Responds To Ye’s Comments; Herschel Walker And His Badge; & Baltimore Lands In The Top 5 Of Another Study.

CLOSE
George Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West for claiming death was an overdose
Kanye has been trending for his comments on drink champs.
In the episode he said things like George Floyd died from Fentanyl. And that Floyd said a prayer for eight minutes.
Adding that the officer found guilty for kneeling on Floyd’s neck, wasn’t really kneeling on his neck.
Those comments created a lot of buzz and had people speaking out everywhere. Some of those people are members of George Floyd’s family.
According to the family attorney, they were distraught about Ye’s comments and are considering suing him for his comments.
The family attorney said, “Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines and diminishes the Floyd family’s fight.”
And get ready for more right wing comments from Kanye. News came out that he has acquired the free speech alternative social media platform Parler.
Ye said “In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial, we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves.”
Expect to hear a lot more from Ye.
Source: New York Post / CNN
What Was That Badge Herschel Walker Flashed in His Debate?
Someone else with a lot to say about a lot is Mr Herschel Walker.
Senator Warnock accused Walker of misrepresenting himself as a law enforcement officer.
Walker responded by pulling out a badge and saying he had “worked with many police officers.
The moderator reminded Mr Walker that there were no props allowed. To which he said, “It’s not a prop, this is real.”
Well, the badge might be real, but it’s not a real Sheriff’s badge.
According to his campaign spokesperson, Walker received the badge in recognition of community service work he did with the Cobb County sheriff’s department.
To clarify even more. A spokesperson for the National Sheriffs’ Association said, “It should be understood that an honorary badge is for the trophy case.”
One more reason to let you know voting is truly important.
Source: Yahoo
Study ranks DC 21st, Baltimore 5th in U.S. cities with biggest inflation increase
WalletHub has released a study showing the cities with the biggest inflation increase.
This comes as inflation has hit a 40 year high in 2022.
Inflation driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and labor shortages, according to the study.
To determine which cities had the biggest increase. WalletHub compared 23 major Metropolitan Statistical Areas using data from the latest Consumer Price Index, from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
That formula revealed that Baltimore, Columbia, & Towson lands at number 5 on the cities with the biggest inflation rise.
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ take the number one spot.
And I heard it’s nice out there too. I guess nice and expensive.