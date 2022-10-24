Teen Steals Grandmother’s Life Savings And Gives Out To Classmates; MD Students Test Score Drops; & Teen Pleads Guilty To 24 Charges.

THE BUZZ! Florida teen steals grandma’s cash stash, doles out to classmates As a kid you have done things that got you in trouble. As a parent your child might have done something that required some disciplinary action. That’s just part of learning and growing.

But what if your kid stole thousands of dollars from you and then blew the money.

Well that is what this 14 year old from Florida did.

According to the arrest record she allegedly broke into her grandmother’s safe with a screwdriver and metal pick. Then took her Grandmother’s life savings, more than $13,000 from the safe.

She carried the cash to her middle school and started hanging out hundreds of dollars to students, more than $10,000.

Deputies said school officials were ale to recover $2500 in her backpack and another $700 was returned by students.

Efforts to recover the rest of the money is underway.

The kid was arrested on grand felony charges and was released on bond.

I took $20 dollars from my Mother’s purse one time. I will say this after she addressed the situation, I never thought about taking anything from my Mother again.

You gon’ learn today.