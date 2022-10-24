Teen Steals Grandmother’s Life Savings And Gives Out To Classmates; MD Students Test Score Drops; & Teen Pleads Guilty To 24 Charges.

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
Florida teen steals grandma’s cash stash, doles out to classmates
As a kid you have done things that got you in trouble. As a parent your child might have done something that required some disciplinary action. That’s just part of learning and growing.
But what if your kid stole thousands of dollars from you and then blew the money.
Well that is what this 14 year old from Florida did.
According to the arrest record she allegedly broke into her grandmother’s safe with a screwdriver and metal pick. Then took her Grandmother’s life savings, more than $13,000 from the safe.
She carried the cash to her middle school and started hanging out hundreds of dollars to students, more than $10,000.
Deputies said school officials were ale to recover $2500 in her backpack and another $700 was returned by students.
Efforts to recover the rest of the money is underway.
The kid was arrested on grand felony charges and was released on bond.
I took $20 dollars from my Mother’s purse one time. I will say this after she addressed the situation, I never thought about taking anything from my Mother again.
You gon’ learn today.
Source: NBC
MSDE: Decreasing Maryland school test scores reflect nationwide learning loss trends
Speaking of learning. It seems like our kids are not performing very well.
According to findingsfrom the National Center for Education Statistics, a branch of the Education Department. The Nation’s report card is not looking good.
The assessment found there has been some serious decline in reading and the largest ever in Math for fourth and eight graders.
And that trend was also very similar for the students in Maryland.
The Maryland Schools Superintendent said in a statement, “There is no sugar-coating these results. Maryland has been experiencing a downward trend since 2013, and a return to normal is not good enough.”
The largest drop in test scores in Maryland and nationally came in the math test in which 75% of Maryland eighth grade students and 69% of fourth grade students are at or below basic achievement.
Pandemic, teacher shortages, etc., Parents lets get more involved in our kid’s academics. It makes a huge difference.
Source: WBAL
Teen pleads guilty in Michigan high school shooting that killed 4 students
Moving on as today the youth are making the headlines.
The teenager that shot and killed 4 students and wounding several others back in November was in court.
Ethan Crumbley, now 16, was 15 at the time of the shooting and pleaded not guilty at the time.
Earlier today in court he changed that plea. He plead guilty to all 24 charges against him, including one count of terrorism causing death and four counts of first-degree murder.
His parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, were each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter related to the shooting.
Prosecutors accused them of giving their son easy access to a gun and ignoring signs that he was a threat before the shooting.
Source: CNN