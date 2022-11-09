Maryland Election Has Some Historical Results; A Former Baltimore Mayor Is Going Pro; & The CFO For Tyson Foods Gets Arrested

CLOSE
Maryland’s election results: Gov-elect Wes Moore, recreational weed and Baltimore City term limits
Election day is over but all the results are not. There are still remaining races that are waiting to be determined. But we do know some winners in some states.
Here in Maryland Wes Moore has named the new Governor by the Associated Press as early as 8:00 pm on election night,
That win is a historical one making Moore the first black man to hold the position as governor of Maryland.
Another historical win was Anthony Brown who becomes Maryland’s first black Attorney General.
johnny O remains Baltimore County’s Account Executive
Chris Van Hollen also won to retain his seat in the U.S. Senate.
Maryland also decided to legalize recreational marijuana for adults over 21 starting in 2023.
And Baltimore Voter’s decided that city hall politicians will now be limited to two four year terms.
Other races are still waiting for final results and it looks like there could be some recounts in some states.
We’ll keep you updated on election results at magicbaltimore.com
Source: WYPR
Former Baltimore city mayor becomes executive director of NBPA Foundation
Speaking of politicians.
One Baltimore’s former mayor’s has a new job.
Stephanie Railings Blake the 49th Mayor of Baltimore for six years is going pro. More specifically to the NBA.
The association made the announcement that Blake will be the new executive director of the National Basketball Players Association Foundation.
In her role she will oversee and direct the NBPA Foundation’s programs, strategic planning, and execution of its mission to highlight and accelerate the real and collaborative work that NBPA members do worldwide to build their communities and create meaningful change.
Congratulations to her.
Source: WMAR
Tyson Foods CFO Arrested After Getting Cozy In Stranger’s Home, Sleeping In Their Bedroom
If you have lived long enough into your later years. There’s a good chance you have a I drank way too much story.
Maybe its as good as this one.
The CFO for Tyson Foods was arrested after he wandered into someone else’s home and got real comfortable.
He was found by a woman who lived there. She called the police and when they arrived found him lying on a bed with his clothes on the floor.
According to the police report, his breath smelled like alcohol, and he was sluggish and uncoordinated.
They took him into custody and he was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespass.
One of those stories that start like, remember that time.
Source: Blavity