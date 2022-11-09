Maryland Election Has Some Historical Results; A Former Baltimore Mayor Is Going Pro; & The CFO For Tyson Foods Gets Arrested

THE BUZZ! Maryland’s election results: Gov-elect Wes Moore, recreational weed and Baltimore City term limits Election day is over but all the results are not. There are still remaining races that are waiting to be determined. But we do know some winners in some states.

Here in Maryland Wes Moore has named the new Governor by the Associated Press as early as 8:00 pm on election night,

That win is a historical one making Moore the first black man to hold the position as governor of Maryland.

Another historical win was Anthony Brown who becomes Maryland’s first black Attorney General.

johnny O remains Baltimore County’s Account Executive

Chris Van Hollen also won to retain his seat in the U.S. Senate.

Maryland also decided to legalize recreational marijuana for adults over 21 starting in 2023.

And Baltimore Voter’s decided that city hall politicians will now be limited to two four year terms.

Other races are still waiting for final results and it looks like there could be some recounts in some states.

We’ll keep you updated on election results at magicbaltimore.com