TSA Agents Found What In Someone’s Luggage; Dav Chappelle’s SNL Return Has Some Upset; & Listeria Outbreak Takes A life In Maryland.

Handgun Found Stuffed Inside Raw Chicken at Florida Airport, TSA Says

Now there are some jobs that just comes with great stories like bartenders, ride share drivers. Another job that i’m sure has a lot of WTF moments is being a TSA officer at an airport.

For example TSA security at a Florida airport found something very interesting in a passenger’s luggage. They discovered a raw chicken, a whole chicken.

But it’s what they found inside the raw chicken which was the bigger surprise. Inside the raw chicken was a gun.

Florida TSA had some fun with the situation though. They posted about the story on their Instagram page. And the caption read, “The plot chickens as we barrel our way closer to Thanksgiving. For us, it’s a time to be thankful that our officers are always working around the cluck to keep you safe. Take for instance this ‘hen you believe it?’ find at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. We hate to beak it to you here, but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time. This idea wasn’t even half-baked; it was raw, greasy, and obviously unsupervised. The only roast happening here is this poor packing choice!”

“Feather you like it or not, there are rules for traveling with guns and ammunition. So, don’t wing it; roost over the proper packaging info through the link in our bio,”

As for any repercussions, a TSA news release said civil penalties can reach $13,910 even if the passenger is not arrested.

And a gun in a chicken in your luggage, just not a smart move, more like a fowl one.