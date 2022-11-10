TSA Agents Found What In Someone’s Luggage; Dav Chappelle’s SNL Return Has Some Upset; & Listeria Outbreak Takes A life In Maryland.

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
Handgun Found Stuffed Inside Raw Chicken at Florida Airport, TSA Says
Now there are some jobs that just comes with great stories like bartenders, ride share drivers. Another job that i’m sure has a lot of WTF moments is being a TSA officer at an airport.
For example TSA security at a Florida airport found something very interesting in a passenger’s luggage. They discovered a raw chicken, a whole chicken.
But it’s what they found inside the raw chicken which was the bigger surprise. Inside the raw chicken was a gun.
Florida TSA had some fun with the situation though. They posted about the story on their Instagram page. And the caption read, “The plot chickens as we barrel our way closer to Thanksgiving. For us, it’s a time to be thankful that our officers are always working around the cluck to keep you safe. Take for instance this ‘hen you believe it?’ find at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. We hate to beak it to you here, but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time. This idea wasn’t even half-baked; it was raw, greasy, and obviously unsupervised. The only roast happening here is this poor packing choice!”
“Feather you like it or not, there are rules for traveling with guns and ammunition. So, don’t wing it; roost over the proper packaging info through the link in our bio,”
As for any repercussions, a TSA news release said civil penalties can reach $13,910 even if the passenger is not arrested.
And a gun in a chicken in your luggage, just not a smart move, more like a fowl one.
‘SNL’ staff writers boycott over Dave Chappelle’s hosting gig
If you haven’t heard, SNL is getting real black this weekend.
The musical guest will be Blackstar, and Dave Chappelle is back for his third time as host.
A lot of people when they hear that, get excited about seeing him perform. But there are some who are not thrilled about the idea.
Page Six is reporting that some of the writers on the SNL staff are boycotting the show because Dave is hosting.
An insider told Page Six, that “They’re not going to do the show, but none of the actors are boycotting.”
But a rep from Chappelle’s team said, there was nothing to suggest that there was a boycott when they attended writers’ meetings this week.
It seems like there are some people who are still upset about Dave’s transphobic and homophobic jokes
Saturday night Live this weekend should be very interesting
Source: Page Six
Deadly listeria outbreak in 6 states linked to deli meat and cheese
Now a smart move according to the CDC is to protect yourself from a deadly listeria outbreak. The outbreak has been linked to contaminated deli meat and cheese.
They said in a statement, a total of 16 people have been infected, and 13 have been hospitalized. And one death was reported, right in here Maryland. Another person became ill while pregnant and lost their baby.
Listeria is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacteria. And is the third leading cause of death from food poisoning in the United States,according to the CDC.
The agency suggests, people at high risk of severe illness from listeria infection — such as pregnant people, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems — should not eat meat or cheese from any deli counter without first reheating it “steaming hot,”
Also, If you have purchased deli cheese or meat, the agency recommends a careful cleaning of your refrigerator — and any containers or surfaces the meat or cheese may have touched — with hot, soapy water.
Symptoms of listeria usually occur within four weeks of infection but can take as long as 70 days to appear. Some first signs of infection are diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. and can include headaches, stiff neck, fever, muscle pain, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.
None of that sounds like fun.
Source: CNN