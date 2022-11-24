Ryan’s Rant – So Much To Be Thankful For… On This Day And Every Day.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

Ryan’s Rant

Today I want to say thank you. Thank you for being you, for waking up everyday and making it happen. For not stopping, despite the obstacles hurdles and challenges you may face day to day.

Today is about being grateful for everything, the good and the lessons from the bad.

And there will be a lot of F’s going on today – family, friends, food, fun, and football too.

Truth be told. I am not a fan of the tradition of Thanksgiving and how the holiday came to be. However, I am big on the tradition of gathering with family friends and loved ones. That to me is invaluable and a necessity.

We must love up on each other more and celebrate each other more. Its a must we enjoy life and enjoy each other. Today is a great reminder for us to do that everyday.

A day to reflect on all the blessings you have in your life. A day to not focus on what you don’t have, but all the things you do.

I give thanks for so much. My family, friends especially. And I cannot wait to get off work and get home to celebrate with them.

Hoping you do the same.

If you know someone who is not able to be with friends or family today, please reach out and connect with them. Make a call, send a text, but make sure you take a moment to think about the people you care about.

I wish you much continued health wealth, success, and nuff blessings.

Also that you are surrounded by love, laughter, and great energy. And I hope that everything you cook and or eat tastes delicious.

Lets make an effort to make the vibes of Thanksgiving Day carry on with each one of us everyday moving forward.

Give thanks and pass the mac and cheese please.