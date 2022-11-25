The Most Expensive Drug In The World; Saudi Arabia World Cup Players Each Get A Rolls Royce; & Ye And Trump 2024 Running Mates.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

FDA approves most expensive drug in the WORLD: $3.5m therapy treats blood clotting disorder hemophilia B as a one-time IV

There is a new most expensive drug on the market.

Introducing Hemgenix, a one-off intravenous treatment for hemophilia B. A disorder in which people do not produce a protein needed to create blood clots and control bleeding.

The new drug was approved by the FDA who says it ‘represents important progress in developing innovative therapies for people impacted by the disease’.

The new drug does however come with a very steep price. The steepest, after the drugmaker CSL Behring announced the $3.5m price tag, making it the most expensive drug in the world.

According to the report, an estimated 16 million people in the US and Europe have hemophilia B. Meanwhile hemophilia A affects four times as many.

Source: Daily Mail

Saudi Arabia royalty gives Rolls Royce to football players for their win in World Cup group match

If you are a soccer fan, or have been keeping up with this year’s world cup then you have seen one of the biggest upsets in the tournaments history. Saudi Artabia defeated a highly favorite Argentinian team with soccer superstar Messi. And that wasn’t all that was done in order to honor the big win. The Saudi Arabia King Salman declared a public holiday in the country to mark the national team’s victory. Congratulations to them Source: Yahoo

Kanye West says he asked Trump to be his 2024 running mate Since we’re talking teams. Did you hear about Kanye West and Donald Trump Teaming up as running mates for possible 2024 election. Well, Ye posted a video on Twitter speaking about the time he did asked Trump to join his campaign. Ye said in the video “I think the thing that Trump was most perturbed about, me asking him to be my vice president,” and added “I think that was like lower on the list of things that caught him off-guard.”

It seems like Trump wasn’t happy about it because Ye said, “When Trump started basically screaming at me at the table telling me I was going to lose — I mean has that ever worked for anyone in history.” Ye’s response, “I’m like hold on, hold on, hold on, Trump, you’re talking to Ye.”

Can you imagine a West / Trump Ticket.

I don’t even want to think about it.

Source: The Hill