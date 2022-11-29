Could Police Robots Use Deadly Force? The Best/Worst Cities For Singles; & Merriam-Webster Has A New Word Of The Year.

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
San Francisco considers allowing law enforcement robots to use lethal force
The past few years have been in no doubt very eye opening with the amount of incidents of police fatal shootings.
What if in those situations the Police officer was not the one using deadly force, what if it was a robot.
That is the decision the San Francisco Board of Supervisors is contemplating. They are considering a policy proposal that would allow the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) to use robots as a deadly force against a suspect.
The proposal was altered from the original which didn’t include robots. he new proposal outlines that “robots will only be used as a deadly force option when risk of loss of life to members of the public or officers are imminent and outweigh any other force option available to the SFPD.”
As it stands right now there isn’t a lot of federal regulation or instruction when it comes to robots use with law enforcement.
But with this kind of talk, you can be sure it’s coming soon.
Robots or guns both still weapons that can kill. We need to focus on getting rid of racist and corrupted police.
Source: NPR
Sucks to be single in these U.S. cities, study finds
Single or in a relationship where you live matters. It can be good for your situation or not so good.
According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates, nearly 50% of the U.S. adult population is unmarried (never married, divorced or widowed).
Adding to that the fact that the average date costs $90.
Wallet Hub is doing what it can to help American Singles find love by releasing their report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles.
They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 36 key indicators of dating-friendliness. Also data from the share of the population that is single to the number of online dating opportunities to the average price for a two-person meal.
The study found out the best city to live in for a single is Seattle, Washington.
The worst city is Warwick, Rhode Island.
As for MD, we have two cities make the list. Baltimore comes in at number 138. and Columbia was one of the worst at number 174.
Washington D.C. was a lot higher ranking as the 70th best city for singles.
Do what you will with that info. But the numbers say you have better odds finding someone in Baltimore than Columbia, So how about that.
Columbia may be the safest city in America for 5 years straight but it is not safe for singles at all.
Source: Wallet Hub
‘Gaslighting’ is Merriam-Webster’s word of the year for 2022
Another report came out recently.
Merriam- Webster released there top words of the year. Some of those top words include ‘sentient,’ ‘omicron,’ and ‘queen consort. But the word of the year goes to – gaslighting.
Gaslighting is defined as “the act or practice of grossly misleading someone especially for one’s own advantage.
A word with origins linked to a 1938 play with the same title. All about a husband who deceived his wife into thinking she was crazy. He would dim the house gaslights and tell her that they were not. Making her believe she can’t trust her own perceptions.
A word that has become very popular this year. Merriam-Webster said in 2022 the word saw a 1740% increase in lookup throughout the year.
You can count me as one of the people who looked it up this year. I heard it so much.
And to me it’s just another word for you lying.
Source: Merriam-Webster.Com