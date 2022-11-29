Could Police Robots Use Deadly Force? The Best/Worst Cities For Singles; & Merriam-Webster Has A New Word Of The Year.

THE BUZZ! San Francisco considers allowing law enforcement robots to use lethal force The past few years have been in no doubt very eye opening with the amount of incidents of police fatal shootings.

What if in those situations the Police officer was not the one using deadly force, what if it was a robot.

That is the decision the San Francisco Board of Supervisors is contemplating. They are considering a policy proposal that would allow the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) to use robots as a deadly force against a suspect.

The proposal was altered from the original which didn’t include robots. he new proposal outlines that “robots will only be used as a deadly force option when risk of loss of life to members of the public or officers are imminent and outweigh any other force option available to the SFPD.”

As it stands right now there isn’t a lot of federal regulation or instruction when it comes to robots use with law enforcement.

But with this kind of talk, you can be sure it’s coming soon.

Robots or guns both still weapons that can kill. We need to focus on getting rid of racist and corrupted police.