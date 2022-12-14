Ryan’s Rant – Wellness Check For Family And Loved Ones Is A Must.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

Ryan'a Rant

Today I am a little sad writing this after hearing about the tragic passing of DJ Twitch.

People reported it was by suicide.

Twich was a DJ and a co executive producer of the very popular Ellen DeGeneres show.

After starting out as a dancer, he carved out a nice little niche for himself in the entertainment industry.

And if you’ve seen him on TV or on his social media he is very charismatic, full of energy and high spirited. Smiling, laughing and dancing a lot and celebrating with his family.

Not the look of someone who you would think could commit suicide.

But that’s the whole point of this.

It’s easy to spot a wound when it’s leaking blood and someone is screaming in pain. But if you are not privy to whats really happening with that person or if they are not showing signs of hurt, it could be very difficult to spot someone in trouble or a crisis.

So please if you are going through somersetting I pray and ask that you reach out to a friend or reach out to 988 which is the mental health crisis hotline.

And if you have people in your circle that you care about, truly care about. Just don’t shoot a text and say was sup. Give them a call, and ask how they re doing. Have a conversation, break some bread and make it a quality check in.

Lets do more wellness checks on the people we love and value.

We’ve all lost people in our lifetime. Let’s not lose anymore lives unnecessarily.

Call a friend, stop by, have a meal, break some bread talk, laugh, hug and lets fill each other up with more love and hope.

