Teacher Shot By A 6 Year Old; Teacher Has Fentanyl Overdose In Classroom; & 411 Won’t Be In Service For Many In 2023

Elementary school to remain closed through Friday to give students ‘time to heal’ after 6-year-old allegedly shot teacher
So the New Year is off to a rough start when it comes to these shootings.
And it is very alarming but when you hear that a 6 year old kid is in custody for shooting someone, you can’t help but to think things are getting worse.
But that is what happened at an Elementary school in Virginia. A 6 year old kid brought a gun to school and shot a teacher in a classroom.
The Police chief said that this wast “not an accidental shooting,”
In spite of an altercation between the boy and the teacher right before a single round was fired. He added that no students were involved.
According to the Newport News Police Department, the teacher whose injuries were initially described as life threatening is now in stable condition.
The mayor of Newport said There’s a lot of questions that we have to answer as a community. Like how a 6-year-old was able to have a gun, know how to use it in such a deliberate manner . And he added that the individuals responsible will be held accountable. I can promise that.
The school announced it will remain closed for the week to allow students time to heal.
Source: CNN
New Jersey art teacher overdoses on fentanyl in front of middle school students, police say
Keeping it in the education system
How does an unconscious teacher get arrested?
Well when that teacher overdoses on fentanyl in front of students in a classroom then you what’s the 411 may understand how.
But according to a Westfield police report, that is what happened when a 57 year old art teacher was found unresponsive on a classroom floor at Roosevelt Intermediate School.
Police said he was found in distress by students and was being treated by the school nurse.
After showing signs of improvement, authorities said they found fentanyl and “various items of drug paraphernalia” in a closet in the classroom.
He was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of children.
What is happening in our schools.
Source: NBC
411 is going out of service for millions of Americans
Here’s another question for you.
When was the last time you called 411?
And that is why 411 is going away for millions of people in the U.S.
Starting in January, AT&T customers with digital landlines won’t be able to dial 411 or 0 to reach an operator or get directory assistance.
At&T have even notified customers on their websites with instructions to find addresses and phone numbers on Google or online directories.
an AT&T spokesperson said, “Nearly all of these customers have internet access to look up this information,”
But a century ago, the operator functioned as Google. Everyone knew it as “Information.”
And growing up it was used a lot.
But believe it or not. It is still being used by a good amount of people. How about 71 million people annually according to to the FCC.
And here is some phone history for you. The first telephone exchange took place in New Haven, Connecticut, in 1878 two years after the phone was invented.
Well that is the 411 on 411.
Source: NPR