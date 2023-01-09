Teacher Shot By A 6 Year Old; Teacher Has Fentanyl Overdose In Classroom; & 411 Won’t Be In Service For Many In 2023

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

Elementary school to remain closed through Friday to give students ‘time to heal’ after 6-year-old allegedly shot teacher

So the New Year is off to a rough start when it comes to these shootings.

And it is very alarming but when you hear that a 6 year old kid is in custody for shooting someone, you can’t help but to think things are getting worse.

But that is what happened at an Elementary school in Virginia. A 6 year old kid brought a gun to school and shot a teacher in a classroom.

The Police chief said that this wast “not an accidental shooting,”

In spite of an altercation between the boy and the teacher right before a single round was fired. He added that no students were involved.

According to the Newport News Police Department , the teacher whose injuries were initially described as life threatening is now in stable condition.

The mayor of Newport said There’s a lot of questions that we have to answer as a community. Like how a 6-year-old was able to have a gun, know how to use it in such a deliberate manner . And he added that the individuals responsible will be held accountable. I can promise that.

The school announced it will remain closed for the week to allow students time to heal.

Source: CNN

New Jersey art teacher overdoses on fentanyl in front of middle school students, police say Keeping it in the education system How does an unconscious teacher get arrested? Well when that teacher overdoses on fentanyl in front of students in a classroom then you what’s the 411 may understand how. But according to a Westfield police report, that is what happened when a 57 year old art teacher was found unresponsive on a classroom floor at Roosevelt Intermediate School. Police said he was found in distress by students and was being treated by the school nurse. After showing signs of improvement, authorities said they found fentanyl and “various items of drug paraphernalia” in a closet in the classroom. He was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of children. What is happening in our schools.