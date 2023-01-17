Politician Arrested For Orchestrating Shootings; Black Morman Told Seed Is Cursed; & A Petty V-Day Gift For The Heartbroken.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Failed GOP candidate arrested on suspicion of orchestrating shootings at homes of Democrats in New Mexico, police say

Solomon Pena might not be a name you are familiar with. He is a former Republican New Mexico House of Representatives candidate that loss and claimed election fraud.

Now he is making headlines after being arrested by an Albuquerque SWAT team.

According to police he is accused of conspiring with four men to shoot at the homes of two state legislators and two county commissioners.

A police news release says Pena will face charges related to four shootings. At the homes of the new County Commissioner, the former Commissioner, the incoming state House Speaker, and a state senator.

They found evidence that Peña pulled the trigger on at least one of the firearms used during one of the shootings.

Gangster politics. Crazy.

Source: CNN

Black Mormon Can’t Marry White Members, Because Seed is Cursed Here’s something you might not hear of a lot or even see, a black Mormon. And what are they teaching Black Mormons? In a video uploaded to the Mormon Stories Podcast YouTube page. A black Mormon woman detailed some racist teachings she received from leaders in her church. Told her seed is cursed and she is not permitted to marry a white man. To prevent her children from being cursed, she should only marry a Black man

The issue it’s not a lot of black men in the Mormon dating pool. Their solution, “Find a Black man, convert him or go to an area where there are predominately Black men.’ Being black anywhere in America no matter your faith, economic, or social status leaves you vulnerable to racism. Even in faith based institutions. Crazy.