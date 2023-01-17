Politician Arrested For Orchestrating Shootings; Black Morman Told Seed Is Cursed; & A Petty V-Day Gift For The Heartbroken.

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
Failed GOP candidate arrested on suspicion of orchestrating shootings at homes of Democrats in New Mexico, police say
Solomon Pena might not be a name you are familiar with. He is a former Republican New Mexico House of Representatives candidate that loss and claimed election fraud.
Now he is making headlines after being arrested by an Albuquerque SWAT team.
According to police he is accused of conspiring with four men to shoot at the homes of two state legislators and two county commissioners.
A police news release says Pena will face charges related to four shootings. At the homes of the new County Commissioner, the former Commissioner, the incoming state House Speaker, and a state senator.
They found evidence that Peña pulled the trigger on at least one of the firearms used during one of the shootings.
Gangster politics. Crazy.
Source: CNN
Black Mormon Can’t Marry White Members, Because Seed is Cursed
Here’s something you might not hear of a lot or even see, a black Mormon.
And what are they teaching Black Mormons?
In a video uploaded to the Mormon Stories Podcast YouTube page. A black Mormon woman detailed some racist teachings she received from leaders in her church.
Told her seed is cursed and she is not permitted to marry a white man.
To prevent her children from being cursed, she should only marry a Black man
The issue it’s not a lot of black men in the Mormon dating pool.
Their solution, “Find a Black man, convert him or go to an area where there are predominately Black men.’
Being black anywhere in America no matter your faith, economic, or social status leaves you vulnerable to racism. Even in faith based institutions.
Crazy.
Source: Newsweek
Toronto Zoo is Offering Naming Cockroaches for a Valentine’s Day Gift
Talking about crazy.
This is happening in Toronto for valentine’s day.
The Toronto Zoo is offering an alternative for those who might not be going through all the lovey dovey stuff on Vday.
And their doing it by helping you get into your pettiness.
They are allowing individuals to name a cockroach after their ex or person of their choice.
The Wildlife Conservancy wrote on its website, “Roses are red, violets are blue… Is there someone in your life that’s bugging you? Give them goosebumps this Valentine’s Day by naming a cockroach in their honour.”
And you can make this happen with just a $25 donation. Your gift includes a digital certificate personalized with their name and cockroach name, a shareable digital graphic, and a full charitable tax receipt.
Source: Complex