Joe Biden Is In Baltimore Today; Two Bachelor Contestants From Baltimore; & A Crazy Hide And Seek Story

Biden to visit Baltimore for rail tunnel project kickoff

Amtrak Joe. That is actual a nickname of President Joe Biden. One he got after travelling by train every day to commute between Washington D.C. and his home in Delaware.

That is one of his special connection to to trains. Another is that he caught the train for 36 years straight to be by his son’s hospital bedside.

That’s commitment. And he is committed to gong green and he thinks trains is a powerful and indispensable way to carry us all into a leaner, cleaner, greener 21st century.

And that is part of the reason for his visit to Baltimore today. His commitment to the railways.

The President will be in town to why Amtrak Joe is in Baltimore today.

He is working on getting bipartisan infrastructure funding which will help to replace the 150-year-old Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel with a $6 Billion makeover.

According to the white house the tunnel will be renamed after Maryland abolitionist Frederick Douglas and will create approximately 20,000 direct construction jobs,

So today DOT says you may expect some delays around town between the hours of 11am and 5pm.