Over 7600 Fake Nursing Diplomas Issued; White Supremacist Homeschooling; & 2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees

THE BUZZ! DOJ: 7,600 fake nursing diplomas issued in scheme, 25 people arrested

First up is a story of big time fraud and public safety.

Big enough for the Department of Justice to be investigating the matter.

The DOJ filed federal charges against 25 people who are accused of participating in a scheme that allegedly issued 7,600 fake nursing diplomas by three Florida-based schools.

They said the suspects “engaged in a scheme to sell fraudulent nursing degree diplomas and transcripts obtained from accredited Florida-based nursing schools to individuals seeking licenses and jobs as registered nurses and licensed practical/vocational nurses.”

The scheme made lots of money too. Since 2016 they issued more than 7,600 fake diplomas at $15,000 each, netting over $114 million.

Federal authorities reported that of the 7,600 people only 37 percent passed the exam.

Now they are trying to track down those nurses.

Prosecutors say each defendant was charged with conspiring to and committing wire fraud and face up to 20 years of prison.