BPD Among Nations First To Do This; Morgan State Dorms Have Metal Detectors; & Ben Crump Gets Honored

The Baltimore Police Department is making headlines as a pioneer with a new policy.

BPD among first law enforcement agencies in the country to introduce equity policy

There are among one of the first law agencies in the country to introduce Policy 1745,

The new policy known as the Equity Policy reinforces the BPD’s commitment to to ensuring DEIA compliance throughout the Department, and with the community.

Policy 1745 says:

It ensures that Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) becomes an integral part of the Department’s culture by delivering training, advising agency leadership, assisting with strategic plans, working closely with BPD’s Equal Opportunity and Diversity Section (EODS), reviewing and writing policy, and working closely with community partners to ensure services are absent of bias, Racism, anti-Semitism, anti-religious and other marginalizing behaviors.

The Equity Office Director stated in a news release that, “After more than two centuries, this administration and its dedicated officers and professionals are laying a strong foundation for an organizational transformation that embraces the value and effectiveness of DEIA principles and practices.”

And changing police culture is a good thing. Hopefully this helps progress.