China Says Since 2022 More Than 10 U.S. Balloons In Their Airspace; Fourth Object Shot Down By U.S.; & How Did Rihanna Preprare For Big Game Show

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
China says US flew more than 10 high-altitude balloons over its airspace since 2022
You know about Star Wars right? Well how about balloon Wars?
That is what is going on right now between the United States and China.
Just last week the U.S. shot down a China soy balloon which they said was a weather balloon that drifted off course.
Then they said the U.S. was dishonest for not returning the debris from the balloon.
Now they are coming out and saying that the United States have flown more than 10 high altitude objects in its airspace without permission over the last year.
When asked how did China respond to those objects, a Chinese Military Foreign spokesperson said, its responses had been “responsible and professional.”
And the Balloon Wars are enough of a thing for the U.S. to be cautious.
They recently postponed a visit to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Source: NY Post
Here is what we know about the unidentified objects shot down over North America
Next up.
Since we’re talking about flying objects in airspace.
The U.S. has shot down three more objects since the downing the Chinese Spy Balloon last week.
The latest was was shot down near Lake Huron on Sunday afternoon.
As of right now national security officials say there’s no indication that these other objects are connected to the spy balloon but they will remain on alert.
President Joe Biden ordered the object shot down after officials said it’s path could pose a threat to civilian aircraft.
A source briefed on the intelligence told CNN; that the pilots had different accounts of what happened when they approached the object.
Some pilots said it “interfered with their sensors,” but other pilots said they didn’t experience that.
Well now I’m on alert.
Source: CNN
Rihanna Says She Watched Beyoncé’s Super Bowl Halftime Performances to Prepare for This Year’s Show
The weekend had a lot of hype. The big game went down and as much as it hurts me to say it, congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs.
But there was also a lot of hype around the halftime performance featuring Rihanna.
And she answered the hype by creating some hype of her own.
Rih Rih came out in a red outfit and showed off for the first time a new baby bump.
After the performance details were confirmed that she is pregnant and her and boyfriend Asap Rocky are expecting baby number two.
Her halftime performance was a historic one too as she becomes the first pregnant artist to perform at the Big Game.
But what you might not know is how she did to get ready for the show. She said she studied past halftime performances, mainly Beyoncé’s.
Rihanna said she watched it a couple times to be inspired
She also said what was difficult to do was cramming 17 years of work into 13 minutes.
But she did it.
Source: Complex