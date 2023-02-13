China Says Since 2022 More Than 10 U.S. Balloons In Their Airspace; Fourth Object Shot Down By U.S.; & How Did Rihanna Preprare For Big Game Show

China says US flew more than 10 high-altitude balloons over its airspace since 2022

You know about Star Wars right? Well how about balloon Wars?

That is what is going on right now between the United States and China.

Just last week the U.S. shot down a China soy balloon which they said was a weather balloon that drifted off course.

Then they said the U.S. was dishonest for not returning the debris from the balloon.

Now they are coming out and saying that the United States have flown more than 10 high altitude objects in its airspace without permission over the last year.

When asked how did China respond to those objects, a Chinese Military Foreign spokesperson said, its responses had been “responsible and professional.”

And the Balloon Wars are enough of a thing for the U.S. to be cautious.

They recently postponed a visit to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.