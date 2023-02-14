Florida School Paints Toddlers Faces Black For BHM; A Mass Shooting At Michigan State Univ.; & A New 2024 Presidential Candidate

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
Florida preschool celebrates Black History Month by putting kids in Blackface
Our first story takes us to Florida where staff members at Studio Kids’ Little River Preschool is getting some backlash for their black history month celebration.
They thought it was a good idea to paint the toddlers in blackface.
One parent said she texted the owner and told her that what happened was racist. The owner responded, “‘I’m sorry?’”
The daycare sent out a letter saying, “We have not intended to offend anyone, and we are sorry about any inconvenience. The parents that know us, know that we have never had a bad intention in our institution.”
Blackface was disrespectful when it started in the 1830’s and more disrespectful now almost 200 years later.
Whoever came up with the idea needs to be let go. And everyone who participated and did not see an issue with this needs to go to race and sensitivity training.
Source: Revolt
3 killed, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting rampage; gunman dead: Live updates
Next up.
A mass shooting on Michigan State University’s campus.
Three students killed and Five others wounded.
The gunman was at large and the manhunt was on.
Authorities were able to track him down with the help of citizen tips who saw police released pictures of the suspect.
A stand off took place and he took his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
No motive has been determined.
This is just sick and happening way too often.
We need more mental health help.
Source: USA Today
Nikki Haley Is Running for President, the First G.O.P. Rival to Take On Trump
There is a new name in the hat for the next President of the United States.
And it’s a woman from the Trump administration.
Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor and a U.N. ambassador has officially entered the race for president. As of right now she stands as the lone major Republican to challenge Donald Trump in the 2024 race.
Her early announcement gives her a head start on campaigning and fund raising.
In her announcement video she said, “Some people look at America and see vulnerability. The socialist left sees an opportunity to rewrite history. China and Russia are on the march. They all think we can be bullied, kicked around.”
Ms. Haley added, “You should know this about me: I don’t put up with bullies. And when you kick back, it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels.”
The video’s caption read – Get excited! Time for a new generation.
Source: New York Times