Florida School Paints Toddlers Faces Black For BHM; A Mass Shooting At Michigan State Univ.; & A New 2024 Presidential Candidate

Florida preschool celebrates Black History Month by putting kids in Blackface

Our first story takes us to Florida where staff members at Studio Kids’ Little River Preschool is getting some backlash for their black history month celebration.

They thought it was a good idea to paint the toddlers in blackface.

One parent said she texted the owner and told her that what happened was racist. The owner responded, “‘I’m sorry?’”

The daycare sent out a letter saying, “We have not intended to offend anyone, and we are sorry about any inconvenience. The parents that know us, know that we have never had a bad intention in our institution.”

Blackface was disrespectful when it started in the 1830’s and more disrespectful now almost 200 years later.

Whoever came up with the idea needs to be let go. And everyone who participated and did not see an issue with this needs to go to race and sensitivity training.