Chris Rock To Address The Slap At Baltimore Show; Biden Shouts Out The Divine 9; & Fake U.S. Marshall Tried To Board Plane With Weapons.

It’s been almost a year to the date of “The Slap” with Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars.

During that time we heard an apology from Will Smith but we never really got a response from Chris Rock, until now.

Chris previously cracked a joke or two about what took place. But a source says he finally plans to address what happened on his own terms, during the shooting of his livestream Netflix stand-up special , Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.

The special will be shot at the Hippodrome theater in Baltimore on March 4th.

Netflix also reported they added pre- and post-show specials to Chris Rock’s special. You can expect appearances by Amy Schumer, Jerry Seinfeld, Arsenio Hall, Leslie Jones, David Spade, Dana Carvey, JB Smoove and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

So Chris will get the final word and Baltimore finds the spotlight again.

I’m not mad at any of it.