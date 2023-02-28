HomeThe Buzz

Chris Rock To Address The Slap At Baltimore Show; Biden Shouts Out The Divine 9; & Fake U.S. Marshall Tried To Board Plane With Weapons.

Chris Rock to address Will Smith slap in live Netflix special material

It’s been almost a year to the date of “The Slap” with Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars.
During that time we heard an apology from Will Smith but we never really got a response from Chris Rock, until now.

Chris previously cracked a joke or two about what took place. But a source says he finally plans to address what happened on his own terms, during the shooting of his livestream Netflix stand-up special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.
The special will be shot at the Hippodrome theater in Baltimore on  March 4th.
Netflix also reported they added pre- and post-show specials to Chris Rock’s special. You can expect appearances by Amy Schumer, Jerry Seinfeld, Arsenio Hall, Leslie Jones, David Spade, Dana Carvey, JB Smoove and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
So Chris will get the final word and Baltimore finds the spotlight again.
I’m not mad at any of it.
Source: Page Six

From White House, Biden says ‘Black history matters’

President Joe Biden at an event celebrating Black history said, “history matters, and Black history matters.”
He went on to say that, “It’s important to say from the White House for the entire country to hear: History matters. History matters and Black history matters,” Biden said, “I can’t just choose to learn what we want to know. We learn what we should know. We have to learn everything, the good, the bad, the truth, and who we are as a nation.”
He added, “That’s what great nations do.”
The president went on to give a shoutout to the fraternities and sororities of the Divine 9 and said “I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid.” Followed by, “I know where the power is.”
Biden also took the opportunity to speak on some of his administrations accomplishments such as tapping a historic number of Black women to the federal judiciary and issuing an executive order to overhaul policing practices.
Joe B on the mic.
Source: Yahoo

New Jersey man tried to board flight with AR-15, Taser and fake U.S. Marshal badge, officials say

You might have a fear of flying but I wouldn’t blame you for having fear of who could be flying with you.
A man tried to board a flight at a Newark airport with weapons and a fake U.S. Marshal badge, according to a federal complaint that was unsealed Monday.
The five-page complaint read that, “During routine screening of checked luggage that was destined for Fort Lauderdale, Transportation Security Administration agents discovered two .40 caliber Glock magazines, each containing fifteen rounds of .40 caliber ammunition.”
In his luggage they found an AR-15 rifle, a .40 caliber handgun, a taser, a spring-loaded knife, an expandable baton, a .308 caliber rifle and “United States Marshal” credentials with his name and picture on them, along with a badge.
The man has been charged with unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon and fraudulent possession of an identification document and authentication feature of the U.S.
The TSA set a record  last year by intercepting more than 6,500 firearms at airport checkpoints across the country. 88% of which were loaded.’
This year more than 800 firearms have been intercepted so far.
Source: NBC

