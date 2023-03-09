Man Robs Bank For $1 & Gets Caught; Mother Assaults Student At Aberdeen School; & DOJ Release Report On Louisville PD

Man politely robs Utah bank for $1, sits down and waits to be arrested, police say

The nicest bank robber in the world or maybe not the smartest.

According to police a man walked into a Wells Fargo bank in Utah and handed a teller a note that read, “Please pardon me for doing this but this is a robbery. Please give me $1. Thank you.”

His next move might surprise you because after getting the dollar he told the teller to call the police.

As stated in the police booking affidavit, the man sat down in the bank lobby and waited for police to arrive. While waiting for police, he made a statement to the victims that they are lucky (he) didn’t have a gun because it was taking the police so long to get there.

The man was arrested and booked once police arrived.

But not before telling police said he had done this because he wanted to get arrested and go to federal prison.

He stated that if he gets out of jail, he will rob another bank and ask for more money next time.

Sometimes you get what you ask for.