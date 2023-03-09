Man Robs Bank For $1 & Gets Caught; Mother Assaults Student At Aberdeen School; & DOJ Release Report On Louisville PD

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
Man politely robs Utah bank for $1, sits down and waits to be arrested, police say
First up.
The nicest bank robber in the world or maybe not the smartest.
According to police a man walked into a Wells Fargo bank in Utah and handed a teller a note that read, “Please pardon me for doing this but this is a robbery. Please give me $1. Thank you.”
His next move might surprise you because after getting the dollar he told the teller to call the police.
As stated in the police booking affidavit, the man sat down in the bank lobby and waited for police to arrive. While waiting for police, he made a statement to the victims that they are lucky (he) didn’t have a gun because it was taking the police so long to get there.
The man was arrested and booked once police arrived.
But not before telling police said he had done this because he wanted to get arrested and go to federal prison.
He stated that if he gets out of jail, he will rob another bank and ask for more money next time.
Sometimes you get what you ask for.
Source: USA Today
Police: Mother accused of assaulting student at Aberdeen Middle School
Next.
Speaking of get what you want. Sometimes you get what you deserve.
Now there are certain things some people just don’t play with, like their children.
And one parent is speaking up after his 12 year old daughter was assaulted by a woman while at school.
According to Aberdeen police, the middle school’s office staff allowed a woman into the building via the outside intercom. However, instead of going to the office, police said she went to the seventh-grade area of the school, which she was not permitted to do.
That’s when she confronted the young lady over alleged harassment of her own daughter, and a verbal confrontation escalated. She also grabbed the young lady’s hand and left a pretty nice sized red mark and bruise on that arm.
Luckily a teacher was present and intervened.
The woman is now charged with second-degree assault and trespassing
And that’s just not how you handle that at all. Now you got more problems
Source: WBAL
A Louisville police officer let his dog attack a 14-year-old Black child who was not resisting. As the dog ‘gnawed’ on the child’s arm, the officer said ‘stop fighting my dog,’ DOJ said in bombshell report
Last but not least.
.
Keeping with today’s theme.
The Department of Justice released a report on their investigation into the Louisville Metro police department.
The report stated that, “The Department of Justice has reasonable cause to believe that the Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government and the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) engage in a pattern or practice of conduct that deprives people of their rights under the Constitution and federal law.”
It also brought to light two incidents of “unlawful” releases of a police dog.
One involving a 14 year old boy, who’s injuries were sever enough to be hospitalized.
The Justice Department wrote in its report. “Immediately after noticing the teen, the officer deployed his dog off-leash — without giving any warning — and ordered the dog to bite the teen at least seven times.”
“At one point, an officer shouted, ‘Stop fighting my dog!’ despite video showing the teen lying still with one arm behind his back and the other arm in the dog’s mouth,”
The police department said in a news release, “Now that the DOJ has concluded their investigation and presented their findings, we will continue our efforts in improving public safety in Louisville and making LMPD the premier police department in the country.”
Sick
Source: Insider
