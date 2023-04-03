New York City Prepping For Trump Court Date; No Twitter Blue Check For New York Times; & What Is The Best U.S. City To Live In?

First up.

Trump’s history making indictment.

The indictment comes after investigation led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of a hush money payout to adult-film star Stormy Daniels

As the country awaits to see this unfold, law enforcement is gearing up to expect the unexpected.

No major threats related to Trump’s arraignment have been reported, but the New York Police Department is warning officers to be on call.

The Secret Service is planning the best routes to get Trump into and out of the courthouse with no problems.

Traffic closures, barricades, and law enforcement patrols are expected to largely shut the area down as the arraignment looms, and the whole building will be cleared and inspected for security before Trump arrives. All other trials have been adjourned for the day.

This court appearance will also let him know what the official charges are. As of right now that remains unclear.

However, two people familiar with Trump’s indictment told The New York Times that it includes more than two dozen counts.

And you want to see viral, wait until that mugshot gets released.

Just wait for it.