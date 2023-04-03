New York City Prepping For Trump Court Date; No Twitter Blue Check For New York Times; & What Is The Best U.S. City To Live In?

THE BUZZ!
New York City Braces for Trump’s Arrival
Twitter hasn’t removed verified check marks — except from The New York Times
This Philly suburb is the No. 1 best place to live in America for the fourth year in a row
- Affordability
- Local housing market
- Neighborhood diversity
- Area public schools
- Walkability
And the best place to live according to Niche 2023 is….. Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.
A title the city has owned for for four years running.
Known for its high-ranking education system which placed No. 2 in the state and No. 27 in the country on Niche’s ranking this year, Cortland Reed, data analyst at Niche, told CNBC Make It.
As for the other cities in the top 10.
Top 10 best places to live in the U.S. 2023
- Chesterbrook, Philadelphia, Pa.
- Colonial Village, Arlington, Va.
- Ardmore, Philadelphia, Pa.
- Hyde Park–Spanishtown Creek, Tampa, Fla.
- Penn Wynne, Philadelphia, Pa.
- City Center, Santa Monica, Calif.
- Cambridgeport, Mass.
- North Quarter, Orlando, Fla.
- Devon, Philadelphia, Pa.
- Great Neck Gardens, Long Island, N.Y.
-
