The Buzz

New York City Prepping For Trump Court Date; No Twitter Blue Check For New York Times; & What Is The Best U.S. City To Live In?

Published on April 3, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

 

New York City Braces for Trump’s Arrival

First up.
Trump’s history making indictment.
The indictment comes after investigation led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of a hush money payout to adult-film star Stormy Daniels.
As the country awaits to see this unfold, law enforcement is gearing up to expect the unexpected.
No major threats related to Trump’s arraignment have been reported, but the New York Police Department is warning officers to be on call.

The Secret Service is planning the best routes to get Trump into and out of the courthouse with no problems.
Traffic closures, barricades, and law enforcement patrols are expected to largely shut the area down as the arraignment looms, and the whole building will be cleared and inspected for security before Trump arrives. All other trials have been adjourned for the day.
This court appearance will also let him know what the official charges are. As of right now that remains unclear.
However, two people familiar with Trump’s indictment told The New York Times that it includes more than two dozen counts.
And you want to see viral, wait until that mugshot gets released.
Just wait for it.
Source: Newsweek

Twitter hasn’t removed verified check marks — except from The New York Times

Next.
Free Checks. What were you thinking?
To pay or not to pay for social media platforms blue check.
Instagram recently announced they will charge $15 a month to get blue check verified. A move that has already generated a lot of money for them.
Twitter had the same model for their platform with an $8 subscription fee. Organizations including businesses, nonprofit groups or government institutions would need to pay $1,000 a month to keep their check marks.
There was only one account missing their blue check. News source The New York Times.
A move that came after a user tweeted that the New York Times won’t pay.
Musk  responded to the tweet saying, “Oh ok, we’ll take it off then.”
And he did. Adding that the “The real tragedy of @NYTimes is that their propaganda isn’t even interesting.”
Also, their feed is the Twitter equivalent of diarrhea. It’s unreadable. They would have far more real followers if they only posted their top articles.
Musk even responded to one user who asked “What are your favorite news sources at the moment?”
He replied this.
Source: Yahoo / Fox News

This Philly suburb is the No. 1 best place to live in America for the fourth year in a row

Last but not least.
There is some great places to live in this country.
Depending on what’s important to you.
Niches’ 2023 best places to live list were decided based on the following factors:
  • Affordability
  • Local housing market
  • Neighborhood diversity
  • Area public schools
  • Walkability

And the best place to live according to Niche 2023 is….. Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

A title the city has owned for for four years running.

Known for its high-ranking education system which placed No. 2 in the state and No. 27 in the country on Niche’s ranking this year, Cortland Reed, data analyst at Niche, told CNBC Make It.

As for the other cities in the top 10.

Top 10 best places to live in the U.S. 2023

  1. Chesterbrook, Philadelphia, Pa.
  2. Colonial Village, Arlington, Va.
  3. Ardmore, Philadelphia, Pa.
  4. Hyde Park–Spanishtown Creek, Tampa, Fla.
  5. Penn Wynne, Philadelphia, Pa.
  6. City Center, Santa Monica, Calif.
  7. Cambridgeport, Mass.
  8. North Quarter, Orlando, Fla.
  9. Devon, Philadelphia, Pa.
  10. Great Neck Gardens, Long Island, N.Y.
Source: NBC

RELATED TAGS

arraignment court case Donald Trump former president law enforcement New York Police Department President secret service security Stormy Daniels

More from Magic 95.9
Close