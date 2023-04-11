Suck My Tongue, Playful Gesture Or Not? Iowa AG Stop Funds For Sexual Victims; & MD’s Request For Help With School Math Scores

Dalai Lama apologizes after kissing boy and asking him to ‘suck my tongue’

First up.

The 87 year old Dalai Lama is under some heavy criticism after asking a young child to suck his tongue at an event.

A statement on the incident was released saying: His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused. He often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident.

But could it just be a case of misunderstood culture.

Did you know though there are controversial gestures that are a sign of respect in some cultures and traditions.

Gestures like sticking your tongue out at someone is a sign of respect or agreement and was often used as a greeting in traditional Tibetan culture according to the Institute of East Asian Studies at the University of California, Berkeley.

But child rights group are upset.

Haq: Center for Child Rights, told CNN in a statement it condemns “all form of child abuse.” It added: “Some news refers to Tibetan culture about showing tongue, but this video is certainly not about any cultural expression and even if it is, such cultural expressions are not acceptable.”