Suck My Tongue, Playful Gesture Or Not? Iowa AG Stop Funds For Sexual Victims; & MD’s Request For Help With School Math Scores

Dalai Lama apologizes after kissing boy and asking him to ‘suck my tongue’
The 87 year old Dalai Lama is under some heavy criticism after asking a young child to suck his tongue at an event.
A statement on the incident was released saying:
His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused.
He often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident.
But could it just be a case of misunderstood culture.
Did you know though there are controversial gestures that are a sign of respect in some cultures and traditions.
Gestures like sticking your tongue out at someone is a sign of respect or agreement and was often used as a greeting in traditional Tibetan culture according to the Institute of East Asian Studies at the University of California, Berkeley.
But child rights group are upset.
Haq: Center for Child Rights, told CNN in a statement it condemns “all form of child abuse.” It added: “Some news refers to Tibetan culture about showing tongue, but this video is certainly not about any cultural expression and even if it is, such cultural expressions are not acceptable.”
Iowa’s attorney general has paused funding for sexual assault victims’ Plan B and abortions
The Iowa Attorney General is not apologizing for the moves she’s making when it comes to women’s right to choice.
According to the Des Moines Register
, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird (R) has halted the state’s practice of paying for rape victims’ abortions and emergency contraceptives.
Iowa is required to cover the costs of forensic exams and treatments for sexually transmitted diseases for victims of sexual assault.
A cost covered by the state’s victim compensation fund.
They have been also paying for the costs to cover Plan B and abortions from the same fund, even though there is no law or mandate requiring them to do so.
The AG’s press secretary said in a statement, “As a part of her top-down, bottom-up audit of victim assistance, Attorney General Bird is carefully evaluating whether this is an appropriate use of public funds,”
And “Until that review is complete, payment of these pending claims will be delayed.”
There are a lot of things we need to be paying attention to, a women’s right to choose is one of them.
Maryland lawmakers demand education department create plan to improve math scores
Last but not least.
How bad do you let things get before you ask for help?
When it comes to education in Maryland, some lawmakers have reached that point.
One republican delegate from Baltimore County said, we need to demand better, and that we have a big problem. She said, “Seeing 23 failing schools in Baltimore City with zero kids, zero kids proficient in math, was horrifying.”
Another said, “We all share the goal of math proficiency and want the department to focus on this. Declines in test scores and overall student achievement is a national trend that Maryland is addressing head-on.”
Now three lawmakers added language into the state’s budget demanding that the Maryland State Department of Education addresses math scores, not just in Baltimore City and Baltimore County, but throughout all of Maryland.
A plan that includes specific accountability measures that if local education agencies or individual schools fail to improve math proficiency scores within two academic years.” The Maryland State Department of Education fails to comply it could lose $50,000 in funding.
So improve or get fined.