Who Applied For Hitman Job Online; First Gun Buyback Event For BCPD and NAACP; & Baltimore Mayor’s State of The City Address Preview

Tennessee Air National Guardsman applied to be a hitman online, the FBI says. It was a spoof website and now he’s facing charges

First.

Most of us have been there before. You have a job but maybe you are looking for some additional income.

But how could that get your fired from your current job.

Well it could, if you are a Air National Guardsman and you apply to be a hitman.

According to the Department of Justice this 21 year old is facing charges after after applying to be a hitman on a spoof “rent-a-hitman” website.

And he was determined to get this job.

Emailing the company numerous times and telling them he had military experience, and rifle expertise. He even submitted his resume showing he was an expert marksman and employed in the Air National Guard. Also that his nickname was Reaper.

At that point, FBI agents picked him up. An FBI agent working undercover called the guardsman to conduct a phone interview. In it, he was questioned about whether he felt comfortable torturing a client or stealing their fingers or ears as souvenirs.According to the Justice Department statement, “After agreeing to the terms of the murder arrangement, Garcia asked the agent if he needed to provide a photograph of the dead body.”

The Justice Department said is the young man is charged with the use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire.

He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Glad this wasn’t a real job and he was caught.