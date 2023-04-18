The Buzz

Who Applied For Hitman Job Online; First Gun Buyback Event For BCPD and NAACP; & Baltimore Mayor’s State of The City Address Preview

Published on April 18, 2023

THE BUZZ!

 

 

Tennessee Air National Guardsman applied to be a hitman online, the FBI says. It was a spoof website and now he’s facing charges

First.
Most of us have been there before. You have a job but maybe you are looking for some additional income.
But how could that get your fired from your current job.
Well it could, if you are a Air National Guardsman and you apply to be a hitman.

According to the Department of Justice this 21 year old is facing charges after after applying to be a hitman on a spoof “rent-a-hitman” website.
And he was determined to get this job.
Emailing the company numerous times and telling them he had military experience, and rifle expertise. He even submitted his resume showing he was an expert marksman and employed in the Air National Guard. Also that his nickname was Reaper.
An FBI agent working undercover called the guardsman to conduct a phone interview. In it, he was questioned about whether he felt comfortable torturing a client or stealing their fingers or ears as souvenirs.According to the Justice Department statement, “After agreeing to the terms of the murder arrangement, Garcia asked the agent if he needed to provide a photograph of the dead body.”

At that point, FBI agents picked him up.
The Justice Department said is the young man is charged with the use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire.
He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Glad this wasn’t a real job and he was caught.
Source: CNN

BCPD, NAACP host first gun buyback event

Next.
More gun talk.
This time though an opportunity to get some guns of the streets.
Over the weekend Baltimore County police and the NAACP hosted their first ever gun buy back event.
All exchanges were anonymous and Guns did not have to be legal to be exchanged.
president of the Baltimore County NAACP said “We have to look first to see how many guns we collected, kind of track it. It’s going to take a number of these to track, see if it decreases, see if it has an impact on the crime, shooting because we see a shooting every day and see who does it impact. Does it impact the youth? Does it impact older people? How and what population it impacts,”
And I’m sure it does just how much.
But we need more of this and things like it to keep making a difference.
Source: WMAR

Baltimore mayor to address public safety, accomplishments at ‘State of the City’ address

Finally,
Speaking of making a difference.
The mayor of Baltimore, will describe the progress his team has made since taking office.

For instance, homicides are down 17% and non-fatal shootings are down 19% in the city compared to this time last year in the city.

We’ll get some additional updates from him in his state of the city address.
Some of the topics expected to be addressed is the uptick in violence involving the youth and a curfew that will be enforced beginning Memorial Day weekend. Public safety, economic security and more including his administration’s plans for 2023.
The 2023 state of the city address will take place tonight at 7:30 p.m.
So check that out
Source: CBS

