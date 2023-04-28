Singer, songwriter, record producer BABYFACE gives the Backstory of his career from The Deele to chart topping song writing for numerous artists and his own stellar run as a solo artist.
Backstory on social:
Legendary radio host Colby “Colb” Tyner takes us back to where it all started with the biggest names in the music business and the world in his new podcast, BackStory with Colby Colb. Each episode is a narrative journey and in-depth conversation with the men and women that shaped hip hop. Colby is an accomplished on-air talent best known for his compelling interviews with Jay-Z, Will Smith, Quincy Jones, President Obama, LL Cool J, and more. Subscribe on iTunes or wherever you stream podcasts.
Babyface Joins The BackStory With Colby Colb Podcast was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
RIP Jerry Springer: Remembering One Of The Most Influential Yet Controversial TV Hosts
-
Otis Redding III, Guitarist & Son of Iconic Singer, Dies at 59
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Win A Mother's Day Concert, Dinner and DAY Spa Prize Pack!
-
Young & The Restless Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
-
Prominent Black Professionals Sue Hulu Over ’94 Freaknik Documentary Release
-
Legs For Days: Zaya Wade Slays In A Mini Miu Miu Sweater Dress
-
Chance The Rapper’s Viral Carnival Dancing Opens Convo On Vacation Behavior Of Married Men