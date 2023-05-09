A Sportscaster Drops The N Word Live; Woman Lost In Woods Survived On Wine; & Get Paid To Watch Movies.

This sportscaster had a day to forget after he making a statement he wish he hadn’t.

During a Major League Baseball live pregame broadcast between Oakland and Kansas City, this announcer started talking about what he and his co-host did in Kansas City for some fun.

And they must’ve really had a lot of fun.

He said live on air, “We had a phenomenal day today. Nigger League Museum and Arthur Bryant’s BBQ.”

Dropping the N word while referring to the historic Negro League Museum.

When the broadcast returned after a commercial break, he apologized.

Saying, “I said something that didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to. I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. I just wanted to apologize for that.”

The A’s organization also thought it was unacceptable. They Tweeted, “The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language. We are working to address the situation.”

According to an NBC Sports California spokesperson, this broadcaster “has been suspended and will remain off the air until a review of Friday’s incident is completed.”

Well tell me how you really feel. Wow.