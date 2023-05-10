The Buzz

Jay -Z ‘s Alleged Son Takes Case To Supreme Court; A NY Congressman In Custody; & Bmore Homeowners Get Some Good News

Published on May 10, 2023

THE BUZZ!

 

Jay-Z’s Alleged Son Taking Paternity Battle To Supreme Court

First.
A proud Father is usually known to claim their children. But what about a child that claims you are their father and wants you to prove it.
That is the situation with Jay-Z, who has been in a decade long paternity struggle with this young man who claims to be his son.  
And may not be ending soon as this young man is now taking his case to the Supreme Court.
Speaking to The Daily Mail about what he hopes to gain from this process.

“This is not going to be over until justice is served,” he stated. “I just want to live my life, and I hope that when it’s all said and done, JAY-Z will want to be a part of it, if that’s God’s will.”
Also adding, “I won’t stop fighting for this until I win,” he continued. “And I will win because the law is on our side.”
The young man’s Mother claims she had relations with Jay-Z in the 1990s and had reportedly been battling him in court since 2012.
As for the obvious money grab opportunity, he said, “My whole thing was just to see who my father was and honestly I get my own money. I work two jobs, I take care of my own business.”
We’ll see if Jay is or is not the Father. Stay tuned.
Source: Yahoo

Santos in federal custody as feds unseal 13-count indictment

Next.
Speaking of courts.
A 13-count indictment has been issued against New York Congressman George Santos. Seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one act of theft of public funds, and two counts of making substantially false representations to the House of Representatives are among the allegations.
Get this, legally, the charges have no effect on his position as a member of Congress.
Except for the 14th Amendment limitations on some treasonous actions performed after a member has taken the oath of office, nothing in the Constitution’s criteria for congressional office prohibits anyone under criminal indictment or conviction from serving.
Under the official rules for the US House of Representatives, “an indicted Member may continue to participate in congressional proceedings and considerations.”

Unless convicted of a crime that could result in a two-year or longer prison sentence, House rules prohibit them from voting on the floor or in committee.

How about that.
Source: USA Today

Mayor Scott to Announce Removal of Owner-Occupied Homes From City Tax Sale List

Back home.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott got approval to remove owner-occupied homes valued up to $250,000 from the city’s tax sale list.

The program aims to maintain residents’ financial security and prevent them from losing their homes.

To improve the fairness of the present tax sale process, Mayor Scott organized the Tax Sale Work Group, which included housing advocates, legal aid professionals, and tax sale experts.

 

