Jay -Z ‘s Alleged Son Takes Case To Supreme Court; A NY Congressman In Custody; & Bmore Homeowners Get Some Good News

A proud Father is usually known to claim their children. But what about a child that claims you are their father and wants you to prove it.

That is the situation with Jay-Z, who has been in a decade long paternity struggle with this young man who claims to be his son.

And may not be ending soon as this young man is now taking his case to the Supreme Court.

Speaking to The Daily Mail about what he hopes to gain from this process.

“This is not going to be over until justice is served,” he stated. “I just want to live my life, and I hope that when it’s all said and done, JAY-Z will want to be a part of it, if that’s God’s will.”

Also adding, “I won’t stop fighting for this until I win,” he continued. “And I will win because the law is on our side.”

The young man’s Mother claims she had relations with Jay-Z in the 1990s and had reportedly been battling him in court since 2012.

As for the obvious money grab opportunity, he said, “My whole thing was just to see who my father was and honestly I get my own money. I work two jobs, I take care of my own business.”

We’ll see if Jay is or is not the Father. Stay tuned.